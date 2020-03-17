25 years ago, it was Stormin' Norman vs. Bobby Knight in the NCAA Tournament

Suffering from March Madness withdrawals? Here’s a stroll down memory lane to help your affliction.
It was 25 ago today — March 17, 1995 — when two titans of college basketball met for the first and only time in their epic careers.
Norm Stewart vs. Bob Knight.
NCAA Tournament.
Boise, Idaho.
It was an 8-9 matchup between two proud programs and two legendary coaches who came into the game sitting on 659 career wins. You can watch the game in its entirety here on YouTube.
Vahe Gregorian chronicled the matchup for the Post-Dispatch that week in Boise. Also in Boise for the first-round games: No. 1 UCLA opened with a romp over Florida International … Mississippi State held off Santa Clara and its Canadian point guard Steve Nash … and Rick Majerus’ Utah Utes took down Seth Greenberg and Long Beach State.
But the most compelling matchup at BSU Pavilion was Stewart, 60, vs. Knight, 55, meeting for the first time in their storied careers.
From the Post-Dispatch that week:
It's The General vs. Stormin' Norman. The Elder of the Big Ten Conference vs. the Dean of the Big Eight, each with 659 wins to his name. Two of the most combustible, animated and mesmerizing figures in college basketball.
Uh, that is what Friday's NCAA Tournament West Regional game between Norm Stewart's Missouri and Bobby Knight's Indiana will be about, right?
"I told our squad, ‘It's not between the coaches. It's between the players,' " Stewart said Monday. "So that part should really be a lesser, in fact, insignificant, part of it."
A few years ago when I was working on a book about Mizzou history, Stewart and I talked about that week in Boise over lunch. That Sunday, the team gathered at his house in Columbia to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show. The Tigers had won 19 games and finished fourth in the Big Eight.
“We drew Indiana,” Stewart recalled 20 years later. “The next game is the winner of UCLA and Florida International. I didn’t look at the rest of the bracket. I said to the players, ‘You guys, let me tell you something, the toughest game you’re going to have is Indiana. It’s the opening game. You’re all looking at the next game, UCLA. That will be an easier game for us to win. Because they’re looking at the bracket and thinking Indiana will beat Missouri. So they’re not even thinking about playing you.’”
“The first thing that happens to (UCLA),’” Stewart told the team, “‘ is they’re going to wake up and say, “(Shoot), we’re playing Missouri.” They’re not going to be ready to play Missouri. But we have to beat Indiana first.’”
(Norm didn’t say shoot.)
This wasn’t a vintage Indiana team. The Hoosiers had won three national championships under Knight and 40 NCAA Tournament games on his watch, but this team was just 19-11 and went 11-7 in the Big Ten. Indiana was favored to win the league but finished tied for third with Michigan. The Big Ten champion that year? Indiana’s hated rival, Purdue, led by a senior guard named Cuonzo.
("If I never see the son of a gun again, I'll be happy," Knight said of Cuonzo Martin after the star Boilermaker scored 20 points, 19 in the second half, in his final game at Indiana a month earlier.)
Back to Boise. In the lead-up to the game, Knight shared his version of a story that Stewart wrote about in his memoirs. It’s as funny today as it was 25 years ago. Maybe more so now considering we rarely see coaches let their guard down like this. In 1979, Knight was working with Stewart at a coaching clinic in Columbia. Knight missed his flight back to St. Louis when one of Mizzou’s assistant coaches overslept.
Here’s where the story led next, as Knight recalled in the pages of the Post-Dispatch …
"I call Stewart: `How am I going to get to this plane?' Stewart comes and picks me up in his pajamas. Has a jacket on, his pajamas and bedroom slippers. He takes me to the airport.
"I make the plane in St. Louis, but I can't resist this. So when we get to Cleveland, I call my office and have my secretary call Stewart and tell him that I missed the plane in St. Louis and I was able to get a flight for Pittsburgh but the Pittsburgh airport was fogged in. We had to overfly Pittsburgh for Philadelphia. When we got to Philadelphia, the only way I could get back . . . was to charter a Lear jet - and that I'd send him the bill for it on Monday."
That amount, Knight said, was $1,200 - the same amount Stewart mentioned.
"Well, in about a week, I get a check from the University of Missouri for $1,200. And I got a little bit scared when I got this check. `How long can they put me in jail for fraud here?' I think that Dave Hart was the athletic director at the time. . . . So I call him and tell him what had happened. And I said I just want you to know I'm going to tear this check up, but don't say anything about it."
Knight then sent Hart all the appropriate booster club paraphernalia and told Hart, " `Call the jerk in and make him explain this to you.' We had some fun with Norm over that.
"The sequel to it is that about a month later . . . I get a call from Dan Rather to do a segment on `60 Minutes' on athletics. I look at this and I'm thinking to myself . . . `Stewart's about 5 or 6 years older than I am, and so is Rather,' and I'm thinking somehow they must have been in the service together.
"What is this now? What have I got here? So I let this thing go for about, I bet, three weeks. And over that three-week period, I must get four or five calls from `Dan Rather.' So finally, curiosity gets the best of me.
"I call the number one night and Dan answers the phone. I ask him, `By any chance, do you know Norm Stewart?' He said, `No.' "
Thinking over the story, Knight then chortled to himself and said, "I like that. That was good."
As for the game, Al McGuire and Tim Ryan had the call on CBS with Michele Tafoya working the sideline. The coaches shared a friendly greeting on the bench before tip-off, with Knight saying something that left Stewart cackling as they parted ways. Indiana opened with a 3-pointer and Paul O’Liney immediately answered with a 3 for the Tigers.
“Well, Norm Stewart must feel good because he told me yesterday he dreamt his team wouldn’t score for the whole 40 minutes,” McGuire said on the broadcast.
The Hoosiers led 31-26 at halftime behind 19 points from the walking buzz-cut, Brian Evans. The Tigers trailed 14-3 early, never got to the foul line and shot just 4 of 12 from the arc in the half. O’Liney had some stomach issues during the game, but MU gradually chipped away at the lead behind Kendrick Moore, Derek Grimm and O’Liney leading the charge. In the final minute, a Sammie Haley put-back pushed Mizzou ahead by three, followed by three O’Liney free throws in the closing seconds. The Tigers hung on for a 65-60 victory, breaking Stewart and Knight's ties at 659 career wins. Nobody knew at the time but it would be Stewart's final NCAA Tournament victory. He'd retire four years later with 731 wins. Knight lasted five more years at Indiana then another seven at Texas Tech.
"If I were the Missouri coach," Knight told reporters after the loss, "I would refuse to comment on individuals because that was a great team effort."
"When you're younger, you'd see Indiana on television all the time and get the big mystique about Bobby Knight," Missouri’s Julian Winfield said. "So it's a great feeling to beat him because he's distinguished."
The victory earned the Tigers a date with No. 1 UCLA and speedy point guard Tyus Edney two days later. What could go wrong?