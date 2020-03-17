25 years ago, it was Stormin' Norman vs. Bobby Knight in the NCAA Tournament

"I call Stewart: `How am I going to get to this plane?' Stewart comes and picks me up in his pajamas. Has a jacket on, his pajamas and bedroom slippers. He takes me to the airport.

"I make the plane in St. Louis, but I can't resist this. So when we get to Cleveland, I call my office and have my secretary call Stewart and tell him that I missed the plane in St. Louis and I was able to get a flight for Pittsburgh but the Pittsburgh airport was fogged in. We had to overfly Pittsburgh for Philadelphia. When we got to Philadelphia, the only way I could get back . . . was to charter a Lear jet - and that I'd send him the bill for it on Monday."

That amount, Knight said, was $1,200 - the same amount Stewart mentioned.

"Well, in about a week, I get a check from the University of Missouri for $1,200. And I got a little bit scared when I got this check. `How long can they put me in jail for fraud here?' I think that Dave Hart was the athletic director at the time. . . . So I call him and tell him what had happened. And I said I just want you to know I'm going to tear this check up, but don't say anything about it."

Knight then sent Hart all the appropriate booster club paraphernalia and told Hart, " `Call the jerk in and make him explain this to you.' We had some fun with Norm over that.

"The sequel to it is that about a month later . . . I get a call from Dan Rather to do a segment on `60 Minutes' on athletics. I look at this and I'm thinking to myself . . . `Stewart's about 5 or 6 years older than I am, and so is Rather,' and I'm thinking somehow they must have been in the service together.

"What is this now? What have I got here? So I let this thing go for about, I bet, three weeks. And over that three-week period, I must get four or five calls from `Dan Rather.' So finally, curiosity gets the best of me.

"I call the number one night and Dan answers the phone. I ask him, `By any chance, do you know Norm Stewart?' He said, `No.' "

Thinking over the story, Knight then chortled to himself and said, "I like that. That was good."