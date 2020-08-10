Mizzou's Jim Sterk: SEC has not stopped trying to bring sports back for 2020

Where does this leave the rest of the college football world? That's unclear for now. Could a season unfold with one or two of the five major conferences sitting out? And why is the Big Ten at the front of the pack to pull the plug on a fall season?

That much is hardly a new development. Remember, the Big Ten was the first major conference to shut down its conference basketball tournaments last March when the sports world came to a halt. The Big Ten was the first major conference to announce changes to its fall football schedule last month when it canceled all nonconference games — much to the surprise of the other conference commissioners who had hoped to make unilateral decisions about the coming season.

Also, Big Ten programs have been hit with some of the worst COVID-related headlines this summer, surely forcing campus leaders to worry about liability concerns. Six Big Ten programs had to suspend team workouts this summer, including Rutgers, which turned up 28 reported positive COVID cases. Also, Indiana had the first documented college player hospitalized for COVID-19, freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney, a St. Louis native and former All-Metro player at CBC.