Mizzou's Jim Sterk: SEC has not stopped trying to bring sports back for 2020

UPDATE, 2:45 p.m.
The Big Ten Conference football season might not happen this season, but the Southeastern Conference isn't ready to give in just yet.
Echoing SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's comment from earlier in the day, Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk insisted the league is trying to salvage the 2020 season.
“Since college athletics stopped back in March, the Southeastern Conference has not rushed its decision-making processes while working collaboratively to develop plans for all sports to return to play in the healthiest environment possible," Sterk said. "Working with Commissioner Sankey, his staff and our medical task force, I can tell you that we have not stopped trying to find ways to bring sports back in the COVID-19 environment we live in today. As of today, volleyball and soccer practices for the 2020 season are underway and we have every reason to believe that at this time football practice will begin as scheduled a week from today.
"By being deliberate in our decision-making processes as a conference, I believe the SEC has given its teams the best opportunity at the chance to play this fall, and while we continue to explore all options available to compete, now more than ever, it is critical that we continue to educate, support and care for our 550 student-athletes who proudly wear Mizzou’s Black & Gold.”
Earlier in the day, Sankey tweeted: "Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: 'Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.' (The SEC) has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester ... Developed testing protocols...We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day."
Sterk and Sankey's comments come on the heels of a report that the Big Ten is prepared to cancel its 2020 season. A league spokesperson pushed back on a Detroit Free Press report that the Big Ten had already voted and planned to formally announce the decision Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Dan Patrick reported on his radio show that the Big Ten voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the season, with Iowa and Nebraska as the lone dissenting votes.
Where does this leave the rest of the college football world? That's unclear for now. Could a season unfold with one or two of the five major conferences sitting out? And why is the Big Ten at the front of the pack to pull the plug on a fall season?
That much is hardly a new development. Remember, the Big Ten was the first major conference to shut down its conference basketball tournaments last March when the sports world came to a halt. The Big Ten was the first major conference to announce changes to its fall football schedule last month when it canceled all nonconference games — much to the surprise of the other conference commissioners who had hoped to make unilateral decisions about the coming season.
Also, Big Ten programs have been hit with some of the worst COVID-related headlines this summer, surely forcing campus leaders to worry about liability concerns. Six Big Ten programs had to suspend team workouts this summer, including Rutgers, which turned up 28 reported positive COVID cases. Also, Indiana had the first documented college player hospitalized for COVID-19, freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney, a St. Louis native and former All-Metro player at CBC.
Meanwhile, football coaches across the Big Ten are clearly at odds with Big Ten campus leaders. Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Penn State's James Franklin and Nebraska's Scott Frost were among the Big Ten coaches who voiced their support for playing the season Monday via print, tweet or interview. Frost told reporters from Lincoln, Neb., "Our football players want to play. Our coaches want to coach. We want to play football this year at the University of Nebraska."
Asked if Nebraska will look outside the conference if the Big Ten cancels its season, the former Husker quarterback didn't flinch.
“Our university is committed to playing (football) no matter what, no matter what that looks like and how that looks," he said. "We want to play no matter who it is or where it is. So, we'll see how those chips fall. We certainly hope it's in the Big Ten. If it isn't, I think we're prepared to look for other options.”
Spearheaded by the game’s most prominent athlete, college football players made it clear Sunday they want to return to the field and salvage the 2020 season as #WeWantToPlay became a trending topic on Twitter.
That’s not all they want.
With Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the charge, the push to play joined forces with the #WeAreUnited player-led movement seeking dynamic changes within the NCAA power structure. Just before midnight St. Louis time, the two hashtags partnered with all five major conferences in a graphic championed by Lawrence and the game’s other major stars.
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/jvQhE7noGB— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 10, 2020
Here’s what the graphic says:
"We all want to play football this season.
"Establish universal mandated health & safety procedures to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.
"Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision.
"Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not.
"Use our voices to establish open communication & trust between players and officials; ultimately create a college football players association."
The #WeAreUnited hashtag started last week on social media with Pac-12 athletes pushing for a wide swath of changes, from standardized COVID testing and extended medical coverage to racial and financial equality measures. Later in the week, 1,000 Big Ten football players published a letter in The Players Tribune, co-opted by the organization College Athlete Unity, seeking a variety of COVID testing and health standards for college players.
Multiple reports surfaced Sunday that the Big Ten could be on the verge of canceling the 2020 season, but by Sunday night it was the game’s high-profile players making their voices heard. The #WeAreUnited and #WeWantToPlay graphic was also shared on Twitter by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Alabama running back Najee Harris.
The joint hashtag movement was the brainchild of Clemson running back Darrien Rencher and Stanford defensive lineman Dylan Boles, ESPN’s Dan Murphy reported, which led to a Zoom call Sunday that included Lawrence, Boles, Rencher, Harris, Fields, Hubbard, Washington State defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs and six more players. Hobbs used his graphic design experience to create the image that soon went viral on social media, Murphy reported.
Several Missouri players have tweeted their desire to play this season in some form or fashion, including linebackers Nick Bolton and Jamal Brooks and tight end Daniel Parker Jr.
It’s not just the players joining the online movement. Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek became the first college administrator to publicly use the hashtag on social media, tweeting his support on Monday, soon followed by his head football coach, Sam Pittman.
Then on Monday, this bombshell: Radio and TV sports anchor Dan Patrick reported on his radio show that the Big Ten and Pac-12 plan to cancel their football seasons Tuesday, while the ACC and Big 12 are on the fence. The SEC, Patrick said, is “trying to get a delay to have teams join them. The SEC is looking at exclusive TV contracts.” Citing an unnamed source, Patrick said the SEC is “trying to buy time to see if the ACC or Big 12 will go along with them.”
STLToday.com will cover this story as it develops.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.