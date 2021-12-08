Mizzou's Tyler Badie, Alabama's Jameson Williams earn unanimous AP All-SEC honors

Badie ranks third nationally with the Mizzou regular-season record of 1,604 rushing yards with one more game to add to that total. In an era when star players routinely opt out of mid-tier bowl games, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz expects Badie to play in the Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl against Army in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We’re very excited about his competitive spirit,” Drinkwitz said Sunday.

In Mizzou’s regular-season finale at Arkansas, Badie broke former Tiger All-American Devin West’s 1998 single-season rushing record of 1,578 yards. West ran for another 125 yards in that year’s Insight.com Bowl, but the NCAA didn’t begin counting bowl statistics toward regular-season totals until 2002. Badie needs 100 yards against Army to move past West’s 1998 total.

On Thursday, Badie is one of three running backs up for the Doak Walker Award, which will be announced during ESPN’s college football awards show. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State’s Breece Hall are the other two finalists. Among the three, Badie has the most receptions (54), receiving yards (330) and yards from scrimmage (1,934) but ranks third in touchdowns (18).