Mizzou's Tyler Badie, Alabama's Jameson Williams earn unanimous AP All-SEC honors

COLUMBIA, Mo. — “I know I can be the best running back in this conference.”
That’s what Missouri’s Tyler Badie said in February despite never carrying the ball more than 15 times a game his first three seasons in college.
One record-breaking regular season later and Badie lived up to his own bold promise. On Wednesday, Badie was one of only three unanimous selections to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference team, along with Alabama wide receiver and St. Louis native Jameson Williams and Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
Badie, who leads the SEC with 1,604 rushing yards heading into bowl season, is Mizzou’s first first-team All-SEC running back since the Tigers joined the conference in 2012.
The Tigers had two more first-team selections on the team chosen by 14 reporters who cover teams across the SEC, center Michael Maietti and kicker Harrison Mevis. It’s the most AP first-team All-SEC selections for Mizzou since 2014, when receiver Bud Sasser, all-purpose player Marcus Murphy and defensive end Shane Ray were all first-team choices.
For the second straight year, SEC champion Alabama swept the media’s two major player awards with quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Young named offensive player of the year and Anderson earning the defensive honor. Georgia’s Kirby Smart, after guiding the Bulldogs to a 12-0 regular-season finish, was voted coach of the year. UGA freshman tight end Brock Bowers was named newcomer of the year.
Badie ranks third nationally with the Mizzou regular-season record of 1,604 rushing yards with one more game to add to that total. In an era when star players routinely opt out of mid-tier bowl games, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz expects Badie to play in the Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl against Army in Fort Worth, Texas.
“We’re very excited about his competitive spirit,” Drinkwitz said Sunday.
In Mizzou’s regular-season finale at Arkansas, Badie broke former Tiger All-American Devin West’s 1998 single-season rushing record of 1,578 yards. West ran for another 125 yards in that year’s Insight.com Bowl, but the NCAA didn’t begin counting bowl statistics toward regular-season totals until 2002. Badie needs 100 yards against Army to move past West’s 1998 total.
On Thursday, Badie is one of three running backs up for the Doak Walker Award, which will be announced during ESPN’s college football awards show. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State’s Breece Hall are the other two finalists. Among the three, Badie has the most receptions (54), receiving yards (330) and yards from scrimmage (1,934) but ranks third in touchdowns (18).
Maietti, a sixth-year senior and transfer from Rutgers, started every game for the Tigers the last two seasons and this year rated as one of the nation's best centers by Pro Football Focus and allowed just eight pressures on 860 snaps. He’s MU’s first first-team all-conference center since Tim Barnes was the Big 12’s first-team choice in 2010.
Mevis, already one of the most prolific kickers in team history, has connected on 20 of 22 field goal attempts this season and didn't miss any of his 40 PAT attempts. He ranks sixth in the SEC in points with 100, just eight behind Badie. MU's last first-team all-conference kicker was Grant Ressel in 2009.
Williams, a former All-Metro standout at Cardinal Ritter, began his career at Ohio State and transferred to Alabama this past offseason. He leads the SEC with 1,445 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches.
Texas A&M nickelback and East St. Louis native Antonio Johnson was named to the second-team defense. He was one of the SEC’s top tacklers among defensive backs with 79 stops.
Here’s the complete AP All-SEC team and individual honors:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, California
RB — u-Tyler Badie, Missouri, 5-8, 194, Sr., New Orleans
RB — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, 5-11, 224, Jr., McDonough, Georgia
T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee
T— Charles Cross, Mississippi St., 6-5, 310, R-So., Laurel, Mississippi
C — Michael Maietti, Missouri, 6-1, 290, Grad., West Orange, N.J.
G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Humble, Texas
G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia
TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, Fr., Napa, California.
WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225, Jr., Warren, Arkansas
K — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 236, So., Warsaw, Indiana
AP — Velus Jones, Tennessee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Saraland, Alabama.
Defense
DE — Sam Williams, Mississippi, 6-4, 265, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama
DE — Josh Paschal, Kentucky, 6-3, 278, Sr., Prince George’s County, Maryland
DT — DeMarvin Leal, 6-4, 290, Jr., San Antonio, Texas
DT — Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina
LB — Will Anderson, Alabama, 6-4, 243, So., Hampton Georgia
LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225, Jr., Horn Lake, Mississippi
LB — Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240, Sr., Baton Rouge
DB — Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 190, Sr., Mobile, Alabama
DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200, Jr., Cedar Hill, Texas
DB — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, 5-10, 195, Sr., Duncan, South Carolina
DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, So., Melbourne, Australia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205, Jr., Ventura, California
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, Jr., Spring, Texas
RB — Brian Robinson, Alabama, 6-0, 204, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama
T — Evan Neal, Alabama, 6-7, 360, Jr., Okeechobee, Florida
T — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-4, 325, Sr., Atlanta
G — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 320, So., Manuel, Texas
G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia
C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 310, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255, Jr., Dickinson, Texas
WR — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-11, 185, Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky
WR — John Metchie III, Alabama, 6-0, 195, Jr., Brampton, Canada
PK — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, Jr., McKinney, Texas
Defense
DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 251, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi
DE — Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 240, Sr., Washington, D.C.
DT — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6-3, 315, Sr., Decatur, Georgia
DT — Neal Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-4, 325, Grad., Mobile, Alabama
LB — Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina
LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn, 6-0, 219, Sr., Valdosta, Georgia
LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 230, Sr., Lucas, Texas
DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia, 6-0, 190, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina
DB — Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6-1, 187, So., Blythewood, South Carolina
DB — AJ Finley, Mississippi, 6-2, 210, Jr., Mobile, Alabama
DB — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 200, So., East St. Louis, Illinois
P— Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norcross, Georgia
AP — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri
SEC Offensive Player of the Year — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
SEC Defensive Player of the Year — Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia
SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Browers, TE, Georgia
AP All-SEC Voting Panel: Parrish Alford, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Travis Brown, Bryan-College Station Eagle; John Clay, Lexington Herald Leader; Gentry Estes, The Tennessean; Garland Gillen, Fox 8 (WVUE-TV), New Orleans; Jordan Hill, Opelika-Auburn News; Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News; David Matter, St. Louis Post Dispatch; Tom Murphy, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Ben Portnoy, The State, Columbia, S.C.; Adam Sparks, Knoxville News-Sentinel; Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger; Edgar Thompson, The Orlando Sentinel; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald.