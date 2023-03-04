The Indiana State University and Bradley University men's basketball teams meet in the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4 in St. Louis.

Indiana State leads Bradley 70-69 with 34 seconds left in the second half.

No. 1-seeded Bradley enters the matchup 24-8 overall. Most recently, the Bradley Braves defeated No. 8 seed Northern Iowa 72-66 on Friday in an MVC tournament quarterfinal.

No. 5 seed Indiana State University comes into the contest 22-11 overall. On Friday, Indiana State beat No. 4 seed Belmont 94-91 in an MVC tournament quarterfinal.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Bradley's Ja'Shon Henry steal, fast-break dunk

Bradley Braves forward Ja'Shon Henry stole the ball from Indiana State's Cooper Neese and took it for a fast-break dunk with 13:55 left in the second half. Henry's dunk put Bradley up 55-44 vs. Indiana State.

Indiana State's Robbie Avila reverse layup

Indiana State center Robbie Avila made a reverse layup with 16:44 left in the second half. Avila's basket cut the Bradley lead to 43-42 vs. Indiana State.

Bradley's Ville Tahvanainen 3-pointer

VT FOR THREEEE 👌 pic.twitter.com/WO0LL7EX2x — Bradley Basketball (@BradleyUMBB) March 4, 2023

Bradley Braves guard Ville Tahvanainen hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 3:50 left in the first half. Tahvanainen's 3-pointer tied the game 29-29 with Indiana State.

Indiana State's Cooper Neese 3-pointer

Indiana State guard Cooper Neese hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 4:07 left in the first half. Neese's 3-pointer put Indiana State up 29-26 vs. Bradley.

Bradley's Ja'Shon Henry dunk

A little extra oomph on this one. @BradleyUMBB pic.twitter.com/B3ZsjU5I9i — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 4, 2023

Bradley Braves forward Ja'Shon Henry got a dunk in the lane with 12:51 left in the first half. Henry's dunk cut the Indiana State lead to 20-17 vs. Bradley.

Indiana State's Courvoisier McCauley 3-pointer

Indiana State guard Courvoisier McCauley hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 16:58 left in the first half. McCauley's 3-pointer put Indiana State up 12-5 vs. Bradley.

Brian Wardle is the Bradley University men's basketball head coach. Josh Schertz is the Indiana State University men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.