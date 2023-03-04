Bradley Braves forward Ja'Shon Henry stole the ball from Indiana State's Cooper Neese and took it for a fast-break dunk with 13:55 left in the second half. Henry's dunk put Bradley up 55-44 vs. Indiana State.
Indiana State guard Courvoisier McCauley hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 16:58 left in the first half. McCauley's 3-pointer put Indiana State up 12-5 vs. Bradley.
1 of 17
Robert Cohen
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle works the second half against Valpo during the Missouri Valley Conference championship game at Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Bradley beat Valpo 80-66 to take the MVC championship. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Bradley coach Brian Wardle slows his team as they play against Southern Illinois in the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Bradley coach Brian Wardle yells to his team against Southern Illinois during first half action of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Bradley coach Brian Wardle yells at the referee on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Bradley University's head men's basketball coach Brian Wardle works the sideline on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the second half of a game in the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle calls in a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Drake in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 2, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle, left, talks with Elijah Childs following an NCAA college basketball game against Northern Iowa in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in St. Louis. Bradley won 57-54. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Bradley coach Brian Wardle gestures during the first half of a first round men's college basketball game against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Bradley coach Brian Wardle talks to his team as they play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in North Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Brian Wardle: A look at the Bradley University basketball head coach
Here is a look at Brian Wardle, the Bradley University Braves men's basketball head coach. He was previously the Wisconsin-Green Bay basketball coach.
1 of 17
Robert Cohen
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle works the second half against Valpo during the Missouri Valley Conference championship game at Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Bradley beat Valpo 80-66 to take the MVC championship. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Bradley coach Brian Wardle slows his team as they play against Southern Illinois in the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Jack Watkins, right, works at the scorer's table at a Missouri Valley Conference tournament game in 2019 as Bradley coach Brian Wardle chats with referee Gerry Pollard. (Doug DeVoe, MVC)
Robert Cohen
Bradley coach Brian Wardle yells to his team against Southern Illinois during first half action of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Bradley coach Brian Wardle yells at the referee on Sunday, March 10, 2019, during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that was won by Bradley over Northern Iowa 57-54. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Bradley University's head men's basketball coach Brian Wardle works the sideline on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the second half of a game in the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Nam Y. Huh
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Tom Gannam
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle calls in a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Drake in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 2, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Jeff Roberson
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle, left, talks with Elijah Childs following an NCAA college basketball game against Northern Iowa in the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in St. Louis. Bradley won 57-54. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Nati Harnik
Bradley coach Brian Wardle gestures during the first half of a first round men's college basketball game against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Karen Pulfer Focht
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle watches his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
Jeff Roberson
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
L.G. Patterson
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Michael Woods
Bradley coach Brian Wardle talks to his team as they play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in North Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods
Bradley coach Brian Wardle talks to his team during a time out against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in North Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods
Bradley coach Brian Wardle on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in North Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods
Bradley coach Brian Wardle on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in North Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Brian Wardle is the Bradley University men's basketball head coach. Josh Schertz is the Indiana State University men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
The Missouri men's basketball team will play in front of a seventh sold-out crowd in Saturday's home finale against Ole Miss.
Indiana State University guard Cooper Neese (4) shoots over Belmont forward Drew Friberg (12) during their Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament quarterfinals game as Belmont coach Casey Alexander reacts in the background on Friday, March 3, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri.