The Bradley Braves and Drake University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game on Sunday, March 5 in St. Louis.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.

No. 1 seed Bradley University enters the matchup 25-8 overall. Most recently, Bradley beat No. 5-seeded Indiana State 71-70 on Saturday in an MVC tournament semifinal game.

No. 2 seed Drake University comes into the contest 26-7 overall. On Saturday, Drake defeated No. 3-seeded Southern Illinois 65-52 in the MVC tournament semifinals.

Earlier this season, Drake beat Bradley 86-61 on Jan. 14 in Des Moines, Iowa. Then, Bradley defeated Drake 73-61 on Feb. 26 in Peoria, Illinois.

Arch Madness: How to watch Drake vs. Bradley basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 5

Location: Enterprise Center in St. Louis

TV channel: CBS

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Brian Wardle is the Bradley Braves men's basketball head coach. Darian DeVries is the Drake University men's basketball head coach.

