NCAA Tournament: How to watch Northwestern vs. SIUE women's soccer on live stream

The Northwestern and SIU-Edwardsville women's soccer teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament first round on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.

No. 4-seeded Northwestern enters the contest 14-4-2 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Northwestern 2-0 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 3.

SIUE comes into the matchup 8-5-4 overall. On Sunday, SIUE beat Tennessee Tech 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game.

The teams previously met Aug. 25, and Northwestern defeated SIUE 5-0.

NCAA Tournament: How to watch SIUE vs. Northwestern women's soccer on live stream

Game time: 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

The winner advances to face the winner of Vanderbilt vs. Clemson in the NCAA Tournament second round on Friday, Nov. 18.

Derek Burton is the SIUE women's soccer head coach. Michael Moynihan is the Northwestern women's soccer head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.