NCAA Tournament: How to watch Northwestern vs. SIUE women's soccer on live stream

SIUE Women's Soccer v Aistin Peay 17 OCT 2021

Emma Dutko, from Granite City High, is a leader in the midfield for the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville women's soccer team. (Scott Kane/SIU Edwardsville)

 Joe Lyons

The Northwestern and SIU-Edwardsville women's soccer teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament first round on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. 

No. 4-seeded Northwestern enters the contest 14-4-2 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Northwestern 2-0 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 3. 

SIUE comes into the matchup 8-5-4 overall. On Sunday, SIUE beat Tennessee Tech 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game.

The teams previously met Aug. 25, and Northwestern defeated SIUE 5-0. 

Game time: 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) 

The winner advances to face the winner of Vanderbilt vs. Clemson in the NCAA Tournament second round on Friday, Nov. 18. 

Derek Burton is the SIUE women's soccer head coach. Michael Moynihan is the Northwestern women's soccer head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Related to this story

