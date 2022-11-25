No. 16 Illinois vs. Lindenwood basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Lindenwood University and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 25.

Illinois leads Lindenwood 73-44 with 7:37 left in the second half.

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, entered the contest 4-1 overall. Most recently, Virginia beat Illinois 70-61 in the Continental Tire Main Event championship game on Sunday.

Lindenwood University came into the matchup 3-4 overall. On Wednesday, Lindenwood beat Idaho State 77-76 in overtime.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. dunk in lane

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. drove down the lane and dunked with his left hand with 2:42 left in the first half. Shannon's dunk put Illinois up 47-21 vs. Lindenwood.

Illinois' RJ Melendez 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 4:07 left in the first half. Melendez's basket put Illinois up 45-21 vs. Lindenwood.

Illinois' Skyy Clark 3-pointer

Fighting Illini guard Skyy Clark hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 7:59 left in the first half. Clark's basket put Illinois up 32-17 vs. Lindenwood.

Illinois' RJ Melendez fast-break dunk

Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez got a fast-break dunk on an assist from Sencire Harris with 12:48 left in the first half. The Melendez dunk put Illinois up 20-11 vs. Lindenwood.

Illinois' Sencire Harris steal, dunk

Fighting Illini guard Sencire Harris got a steal and took it for a one-handed dunk with 13:48 left in the first half. Harris' dunk put Illinois up 18-9 vs. Lindenwood.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. fast-break dunk

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal and fast-break dunk with 17:25 left in the first half. Shannon's basket put Illinois up 10-7 vs. Lindenwood.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.