No. 16 Illinois vs. Lindenwood basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Lindenwood University and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 25.
Illinois leads Lindenwood 73-44 with 7:37 left in the second half.
Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, entered the contest 4-1 overall. Most recently, Virginia beat Illinois 70-61 in the Continental Tire Main Event championship game on Sunday.
Lindenwood University came into the matchup 3-4 overall. On Wednesday, Lindenwood beat Idaho State 77-76 in overtime.
Check out the top plays from the game.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. dunk in lane
Haters will say it's Lindenwood.— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) November 26, 2022
Yeah, but just look at Terrence Shannon Jr. do everything here. 😱 @Sn1per_T x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/WbvA8WcS4d
Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. drove down the lane and dunked with his left hand with 2:42 left in the first half. Shannon's dunk put Illinois up 47-21 vs. Lindenwood.
Illinois' RJ Melendez 3-pointer
Aaaaaand @MelendezRamses just passed his previous career high.— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 26, 2022
Still 24 minutes of basketball to be played, folks.
1H 4:00 | #Illini 45, Lindenwood 21
🎥 Stream live on B1G+ pic.twitter.com/NEu9icxUwx
Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 4:07 left in the first half. Melendez's basket put Illinois up 45-21 vs. Lindenwood.
Illinois' Skyy Clark 3-pointer
Hand down, man down.— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 26, 2022
Wide-open three for @skyyclark!
1H 7:58 | #Illini 32, Lindenwood 17
🎥 Stream live on B1G+ pic.twitter.com/Nm9Ql8jNaj
Fighting Illini guard Skyy Clark hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 7:59 left in the first half. Clark's basket put Illinois up 32-17 vs. Lindenwood.
Illinois' RJ Melendez fast-break dunk
Fact: No. 16 @IlliniMBB can get out and run. 😱 pic.twitter.com/vagccQyLdg— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 26, 2022
Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez got a fast-break dunk on an assist from Sencire Harris with 12:48 left in the first half. The Melendez dunk put Illinois up 20-11 vs. Lindenwood.
Illinois' Sencire Harris steal, dunk
Sencire steal and slam 💥@SencireH x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/wOLv62YiDU— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) November 26, 2022
Fighting Illini guard Sencire Harris got a steal and took it for a one-handed dunk with 13:48 left in the first half. Harris' dunk put Illinois up 18-9 vs. Lindenwood.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. fast-break dunk
Feel like Terrence Shannon Jr. gets at least one of these every game.@Sn1per_T x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/DW5uGWe8FL— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) November 26, 2022
Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal and fast-break dunk with 17:25 left in the first half. Shannon's basket put Illinois up 10-7 vs. Lindenwood.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach.
