No. 24 Dayton Flyers vs. Lindenwood basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Dayton Flyers and Lindenwood University men's basketball teams met in a non-conference contest to open the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7.

Dayton leads Lindenwood 60-33 with 4:50 left in the second half.

Lindenwood University finished the 2021-22 season at 12-17 overall and 8-12 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The 2022-23 season is Lindenwood's first season playing Division I men's basketball.

The Dayton Flyers, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press preseason poll, wrapped up the 2021-22 season at 24-11 overall and 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Dayton's Zimi Nwokeji 3-pointer

Dayton Flyers forward Zimi Nwokeji hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 7:09 left in the second half. Nwokeji's basket put Dayton up 53-31 vs. Lindenwood.

Dayton's Toumani Camara baseline dunk

Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara cut along the baseline and dunked on an assist from Kobe Elvis with 15:03 left in the second half. Camara's dunk put Dayton up 41-26 vs. Lindenwood.

Dayton's Toumani Camara dunk

Dayton forward Toumani Camara rolled down the lane and got an assist from Mike Sharavjamts that led to a dunk with 4:19 left in the first half. Camara's dunk put Dayton up 30-15 vs. Lindenwood University.

Dayton's Toumani Camara blocked shot

Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara blocked a shot attempt by Lindenwood's Remy Lemovou with 13:31 left in the first half.

Dayton's DaRon Holmes II dunk

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II dunked on an assist from Mike Sharavjamts with 16:57 left in the first half. Holmes' dunk put Dayton up 10-2 vs. Lindenwood.

Dayton's Mike Sharavjamts 3-pointer

Dayton Flyers wing player Mike Sharavjamts hit a left-corner 3-pointer with 19:29 left in the first half. Sharavjamts basket put Dayton up 3-0 vs. Lindenwood.

Anthony Grant is the Dayton Flyers men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach.

