No. 24 Dayton Flyers vs. Lindenwood basketball video highlights, score, live updates

Lindenwood Dayton Basketball

Dayton's Kobe Elvis (24) guards Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

 Jeff Dean

The Dayton Flyers and Lindenwood University men's basketball teams met in a non-conference contest to open the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7. 

Dayton leads Lindenwood 60-33 with 4:50 left in the second half. 

Lindenwood University finished the 2021-22 season at 12-17 overall and 8-12 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The 2022-23 season is Lindenwood's first season playing Division I men's basketball. 

The Dayton Flyers, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press preseason poll, wrapped up the 2021-22 season at 24-11 overall and 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. 

Check out the top plays from the game.

Dayton's Zimi Nwokeji 3-pointer

Dayton Flyers forward Zimi Nwokeji hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 7:09 left in the second half. Nwokeji's basket put Dayton up 53-31 vs. Lindenwood. 

Dayton's Toumani Camara baseline dunk

Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara cut along the baseline and dunked on an assist from Kobe Elvis with 15:03 left in the second half. Camara's dunk put Dayton up 41-26 vs. Lindenwood. 

Dayton's Toumani Camara dunk 

Dayton forward Toumani Camara rolled down the lane and got an assist from Mike Sharavjamts that led to a dunk with 4:19 left in the first half. Camara's dunk put Dayton up 30-15 vs. Lindenwood University. 

Dayton's Toumani Camara blocked shot

Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara blocked a shot attempt by Lindenwood's Remy Lemovou with 13:31 left in the first half. 

Dayton's DaRon Holmes II dunk 

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II dunked on an assist from Mike Sharavjamts with 16:57 left in the first half. Holmes' dunk put Dayton up 10-2 vs. Lindenwood. 

Dayton's Mike Sharavjamts 3-pointer

Dayton Flyers wing player Mike Sharavjamts hit a left-corner 3-pointer with 19:29 left in the first half. Sharavjamts basket put Dayton up 3-0 vs. Lindenwood.

A look at Lindenwood vs. No. 24 Dayton Flyers men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Here is a look at Lindenwood University vs. No. 24 Dayton Flyers men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. 

Anthony Grant is the Dayton Flyers men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

