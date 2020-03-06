No. 8 seed Drake blows out top-seeded Northern Iowa in MVC Tournament

The Drake Bulldogs became the first No. 8 seed to win a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game, knocking off top-seeded Northern Iowa 77-56 in the first of four games Friday at Enterprise Center.

Northern Iowa (25-6) became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the MVC men's basketball quarterfinals. And Drake (20-13) is just the second team in tournament history — joining Bradley’s 1998 squad — to win in both the opening round and the quarterfinals.

In regular-season action, Northern Iowa beat visiting Drake 83-73 on Feb. 8 and closed out the regular season with a 70-43 blowout last weekend at Drake.

Northern Iowa led just once, at 2-0, in Friday's game. Drake led 43-33 at the half, but the Panthers opened the second half strong, cutting the Bulldogs' lead to 46-44 on a three-point play by Northern Iowa big man Austin Phyfe with 16:11 to play.

The Panthers also managed to cut the lead to 48-46 and 50-48. But Drake finished off its biggest win of the season with an 18-0 run keyed by sophomore guard Roman Penn.