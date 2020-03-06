No. 8 seed Drake blows out top-seeded Northern Iowa in MVC Tournament

The Drake Bulldogs became the first No. 8 seed to win a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game, knocking off top-seeded Northern Iowa 77-56 in the first of four games Friday at Enterprise Center.
Northern Iowa (25-6) became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the MVC men's basketball quarterfinals. And Drake (20-13) is just the second team in tournament history — joining Bradley’s 1998 squad — to win in both the opening round and the quarterfinals.
In regular-season action, Northern Iowa beat visiting Drake 83-73 on Feb. 8 and closed out the regular season with a 70-43 blowout last weekend at Drake.
Northern Iowa led just once, at 2-0, in Friday's game. Drake led 43-33 at the half, but the Panthers opened the second half strong, cutting the Bulldogs' lead to 46-44 on a three-point play by Northern Iowa big man Austin Phyfe with 16:11 to play.
The Panthers also managed to cut the lead to 48-46 and 50-48. But Drake finished off its biggest win of the season with an 18-0 run keyed by sophomore guard Roman Penn.
In that stretch, Penn accounted for 16 points and assisted on one of the other baskets. He finished the contest with a career-best 26 points and eight assists. Liam Robbins added 17 points while Anthony Murray scored 12 and Garrett Sturtz came off the bench to score 10.
For Northern Iowa, MVC player of the year AJ Green scored 19 points while connecting on just eight of 25 shots.