Northern Iowa-Drake game at MVC tournament cancelled

Teams usually take the court for pregame shooting about an hour before game time, but neither team came out and no fans had been allowed into the building. At about 4:45, 15 minutes before the game was supposed to begin, Drake came out of its locker room and, after a brief word from a coach, took the court and began to shootaround, using both ends of the court.

For a half hour, the Bulldogs had the court to themselves and finally, at about 5:15 p.m., headed back to their dressing room. While they shot, the scoreboard at Enterprise Center changed from saying Drake and Northern Iowa to saying Missouri State and Valparaiso, the teams for the next game.

The Valley has been testing every team every day during the tournament. The conference had a scare on Thursday morning, when there was a positive test within the Bradley program on a test taken Wednesday night, and the team thought it was going home. But a rapid test done that morning came back negative, so the game was played as scheduled.

While the Valley did get in its complete conference schedule, the league was not COVID free. During the season, 17 games had to be postponed and rescheduled during the season because of COVID issues at various schools. Northern Iowa had three games cancelled because of COVID protocols during in December during its nonconference season.