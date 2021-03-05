Northern Iowa-Drake game at MVC tournament cancelled

After being the only Division I conference to play its entire regular-season conference schedule, the Missouri Valley Conference could not make it through its postseason tournament.
The quarterfinal game on Friday between Northern Iowa and Drake was cancelled because of a positive COVID test within Northern Iowa's Tier 1 personnel and subsequent contact tracing left them without enough players. Drake, the No. 2 seed, will advance into the tournament semifinals on Saturday.
The decision on Northern Iowa's status was made by the St. Louis City Board of Health, not the Valley, which requires stricter contact tracing protocols than the NCAA does.
“UNI and other institutions ultimately relied on conference policies that have been in place all season and were thought to be applicable here at the tournament. It should be noted UNI followed those procedures during their participation in the event,” said MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin in a statement.
“However, the City of St. Louis Board of Health Department COVID orders take precedence over MVC protocols, and none of our institutions were aware that this was in place. In all prior communication we had with St. Louis’ local health authorities, we had clearly indicated that the MVC adhered to CDC guidelines and NCAA Resocialization Guidelines.
"The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders. I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament.”
Teams usually take the court for pregame shooting about an hour before game time, but neither team came out and no fans had been allowed into the building. At about 4:45, 15 minutes before the game was supposed to begin, Drake came out of its locker room and, after a brief word from a coach, took the court and began to shootaround, using both ends of the court.
For a half hour, the Bulldogs had the court to themselves and finally, at about 5:15 p.m., headed back to their dressing room. While they shot, the scoreboard at Enterprise Center changed from saying Drake and Northern Iowa to saying Missouri State and Valparaiso, the teams for the next game.
The Valley has been testing every team every day during the tournament. The conference had a scare on Thursday morning, when there was a positive test within the Bradley program on a test taken Wednesday night, and the team thought it was going home. But a rapid test done that morning came back negative, so the game was played as scheduled.
While the Valley did get in its complete conference schedule, the league was not COVID free. During the season, 17 games had to be postponed and rescheduled during the season because of COVID issues at various schools. Northern Iowa had three games cancelled because of COVID protocols during in December during its nonconference season.
It was a disappointing end to a disappointing season for Northern Iowa, which had been the preseason conference pick to win the Missouri Valley Conference, only to lose their top player, last season’s conference player of the year, AJ Green, to a season-ending hip surgery in December. The Panthers finished 7-11 in Valley play, 9-15 overall, and then beat Illinois State 65-60 in the opening round on Thursday night to advance to a game they wouldn’t play.