Northern Iowa has top seed for MVC men's tournament

Drake University vs. Loyola University Chicago in Arch Madness Championship game

Loyola-Chicago center Cameron Krutwig poses for a photograph after being awarded a plaque for being the most outstanding player of the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament after his team defeated Drake University 75-65 at Enterprise Center.

Northern Iowa rallied Saturday to beat Loyola-Chicago 102-96 in overtime to clinch its second Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball regular-season title in the past three seasons. UNI finished a game in front of Missouri State, Drake and Loyola.

That gives the Panthers the top seed in the MVC tourney, which tips off Thursday night and will be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Tourney schedule

 

THURSDAY

Game 1: No. 8 Illinois State vs. No. 9 Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Valparaiso vs. No. 10 Evansville, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Game 3: No. 1 Northern Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, noon

Game 4: No. 4 Loyola vs. No. 5 Bradley, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 Missouri State vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Drake vs. No. 6 Southern Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinal: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

