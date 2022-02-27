Northern Iowa has top seed for MVC men's tournament

Northern Iowa rallied Saturday to beat Loyola-Chicago 102-96 in overtime to clinch its second Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball regular-season title in the past three seasons. UNI finished a game in front of Missouri State, Drake and Loyola.

That gives the Panthers the top seed in the MVC tourney, which tips off Thursday night and will be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Tourney schedule

THURSDAY

Game 1: No. 8 Illinois State vs. No. 9 Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Valparaiso vs. No. 10 Evansville, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Game 3: No. 1 Northern Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, noon

Game 4: No. 4 Loyola vs. No. 5 Bradley, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 Missouri State vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Drake vs. No. 6 Southern Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinal: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.