Northern Iowa has top seed for MVC men's tournament

Northern Iowa rallied Saturday to beat Loyola-Chicago 102-96 in overtime to clinch its second Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball regular-season title in the past three seasons. UNI finished a game in front of Missouri State, Drake and Loyola.
That gives the Panthers the top seed in the MVC tourney, which tips off Thursday night and will be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Tourney schedule
THURSDAY
Game 1: No. 8 Illinois State vs. No. 9 Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Valparaiso vs. No. 10 Evansville, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Game 3: No. 1 Northern Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, noon
Game 4: No. 4 Loyola vs. No. 5 Bradley, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 Missouri State vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Drake vs. No. 6 Southern Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Semifinal: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinal: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
Championship: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.