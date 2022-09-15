Notre Dame vs. Cal at Scottrade will be meeting of St. Louis-born coaches

Two college basketball coaches raised in St. Louis and now at the top of their profession will go head-to-head Nov. 12, when Notre Dame and California play a nonconference women's game at Enterprise Center.

The game billed as the Shamrock Classic will feature Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey from Cor Jesu Academy, who won a championship as a player with the Irish at Enterprise in 2001, against Cal coach Charmin Smith from Ladue High.

Both played at the highest level of college basketball, spent time in the WNBA, and worked as assistant and associate coaches before taking their current jobs.

The game is being held in conjunction with the 50-year anniversary of Title IX, which helped pave the way for their playing and coaching careers.

“We’re trying to tie in an education piece about Title IX and where we are now,” Ivey said. “And me coming from being a player on that stage in 2001 to being a head coach is a great tie in. Charmin and I have a good relationship with her being a colleague. We’re excited and talked about how powerful it is.”

Smith played at Stanford and helped lead the Cardinal to three appearances in the Final Four from 1995 to ’97.

Both played in the WNBA – Ivey for five seasons and Smith for six. They went on to work as assistant coaches and were both named associate coaches before being elevated to head coach.

“Personally, this is a special opportunity for me, as this is my first time competing in St. Louis as a player or coach since I left for college nearly 30 years ago," Smith said in a statement. "My club days in St. Louis are some of my fondest basketball memories, and it will be great to experience this return with Niele.”

Ivey was on the staff at Notre Dame from 2007 to 2019 and then made history when she was hired as an assistant by the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies in 2019. She became Notre Dame’s head coach the following season and led the Irish to the Sweet 16 earlier this year.

Smith was on the staff at Cal from 2007 to 2019 and then joined the staff of the WNBA’s New York Liberty. She was only with the team for a matter of months before Cal offered her its coaching job.