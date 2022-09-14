 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football betting odds, over/under, point spread

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin watches a play on the video board during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Central Arkansas in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

 Rogelio V. Solis

The Ole Miss and Georgia Tech football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

Ole Miss, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 2-0 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Central Arkansas 59-3 on Sept. 10. 

Georgia Tech enters the matchup 1-1 overall. On Sept. 10, Georgia Tech defeated Western Carolina 35-17. 

Entering Saturday, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech are tied 2-2 in the all-time series. 

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss football betting line, point spread

Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) celebrates his one-yard rushing touchdown with Mississippi wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

As of 6:58 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Ole Miss is a 16.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 64 points. 

Ole Miss is -750 (bet $750 to win $100) to win outright, and Georgia Tech is +550 (bet $100 to win $550) to win outright. 

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Geoff Collins is the Georgia Tech football head coach. 

Ten Hochman: The Yadi-Waino partnership could be last of its kind

