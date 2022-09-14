Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football betting odds, over/under, point spread

The Ole Miss and Georgia Tech football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 2-0 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Central Arkansas 59-3 on Sept. 10.

Georgia Tech enters the matchup 1-1 overall. On Sept. 10, Georgia Tech defeated Western Carolina 35-17.

Entering Saturday, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech are tied 2-2 in the all-time series.

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss football betting line, point spread

As of 6:58 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Ole Miss is a 16.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 64 points.

Ole Miss is -750 (bet $750 to win $100) to win outright, and Georgia Tech is +550 (bet $100 to win $550) to win outright.

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Geoff Collins is the Georgia Tech football head coach.

