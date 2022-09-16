 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football game time, TV channel, live stream

  • 0
W Carolina Georgia Tech Football

Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims, second from left, and teammates celebrate after he intercepted the ball against Western Carolina in the first half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

The Ole Miss and Georgia Tech football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

Ole Miss, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 2-0 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Central Arkansas 59-3 on Sept. 10.

Georgia Tech enters the matchup 1-1 overall. On Sept. 10, Georgia Tech defeated Western Carolina 35-17.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football on TV, live stream

People are also reading…

Cent Arkansas Mississippi Football

Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) sets up to pass against Central Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mississippi won 59-3. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 17

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

TV channel: ABC

ABC broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter). 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Ole Miss radio broadcast 

Lane Kiffin: A look at the Ole Miss football head coach

Here is a look at Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin. He was previously the Tennessee Vols, Southern California, and FAU football head coach. 

1 of 30

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Geoff Collins is the Georgia Tech football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Blues bets on Thomas and Kyrou have better chance of working if team finds extension money for O'Reilly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News