Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football game time, TV channel, live stream

The Ole Miss and Georgia Tech football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 2-0 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Central Arkansas 59-3 on Sept. 10.

Georgia Tech enters the matchup 1-1 overall. On Sept. 10, Georgia Tech defeated Western Carolina 35-17.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 17

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

TV channel: ABC

ABC broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Ole Miss radio broadcast

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Geoff Collins is the Georgia Tech football head coach.

