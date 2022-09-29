 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky football betting odds, over/under, point spread

  • 0
N Illinois Kentucky Football

Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) celebrates with wide receiver Barion Brown (2) after scoring a touchdown against Northern Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

 Michael Clubb

The Ole Miss and Kentucky Wildcats football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. 

Ole Miss, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss defeated Tulsa 35-27 on Sept. 24. 

The No. 7-ranked UK Wildcats enter the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, Kentucky beat Northern Illinois 31-23. 

People are also reading…

Entering Saturday, Ole Miss leads the all-time series 28-14-1 vs. Kentucky. 

Ole Miss vs. UK Wildcats football betting odds

Tulsa Mississippi Football

Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray (1) trips up Mississippi tight end Michael Trigg (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

As of 10:29 p.m. CT on Thursday, Ole Miss is a 7-point favorite against Kentucky, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 54.5 points. 

Ole Miss is -260 (bet $260 to win $100) to win outright, and Kentucky is +220 (bet $100 to win $220) to win outright. 

Mark Stoops: A look at the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach

Here is a look at Kentucky Wildcats football head coach Mark Stoops, who was a defensive back for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1986-89. 

1 of 16

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: What has to happen for a deep postseason run by the Cardinals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News