Ole Miss vs. Kentucky football betting odds, over/under, point spread

The Ole Miss and Kentucky Wildcats football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss defeated Tulsa 35-27 on Sept. 24.

The No. 7-ranked UK Wildcats enter the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, Kentucky beat Northern Illinois 31-23.

Entering Saturday, Ole Miss leads the all-time series 28-14-1 vs. Kentucky.

Ole Miss vs. UK Wildcats football betting odds

As of 10:29 p.m. CT on Thursday, Ole Miss is a 7-point favorite against Kentucky, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 54.5 points.

Ole Miss is -260 (bet $260 to win $100) to win outright, and Kentucky is +220 (bet $100 to win $220) to win outright.

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

