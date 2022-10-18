 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ole Miss vs. LSU football betting line, over/under, point spread

LSU Auburn Football

LSU players celebrate after defeating Auburn in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

The Ole Miss and LSU football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT. 

Ole Miss, ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Auburn 48-34 on Oct. 15. 

LSU enters the contest 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, LSU defeated Florida 45-35. 

Entering Saturday, LSU leads the all-time series 64-41-4 vs. Ole Miss. 

LSU vs. Ole Miss football betting odds

Auburn Mississippi Football

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) scores on a 23-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

As of 8:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, LSU is a 1.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 66 points. 

LSU is -125 (bet $125 to win $100) to win outright, and Ole Miss is +105 (bet $100 to win $105) to win outright. 

Brian Kelly: A look at the LSU football coach, former Notre Dame coach

Here is a look at LSU football head coach Brian Kelly. He was the Notre Dame football head coach from 2010-21, and he coached Cincinnati from 2006-09. 

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

