Ole Miss vs. LSU football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Ole Miss and LSU football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Auburn 48-34 on Oct. 15.

LSU enters the contest 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, LSU defeated Florida 45-35.

Entering Saturday, LSU leads the all-time series 64-41-4 vs. Ole Miss.

LSU vs. Ole Miss football betting odds

As of 8:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, LSU is a 1.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 66 points.

LSU is -125 (bet $125 to win $100) to win outright, and Ole Miss is +105 (bet $100 to win $105) to win outright.

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

