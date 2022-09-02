 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Ole Miss vs. Troy University football game time, TV, live stream info

  • 0
Outback Bowl Football

Mississippi defensive back Otis Reese (26) runs with the football after intercepting a pass by Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

The Ole Miss and Troy University football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.

It is the season opener for both programs. 

Ole Miss, which was ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press preseason poll, finished the 2021 season at 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC. Troy University went 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Sun Belt during the 2021 season. 

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Troy University football on TV, live stream

Texas A M Mississippi Football

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin argues a call, that is shown on the stadium monitor, with a field official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 29-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3

People are also reading…

Location: Oxford, Mississippi 

TV channel: SEC Network 

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Troy radio broadcast

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Jon Sumrall is the Troy University football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: What the Cardinals' 22-7 August did and didn't teach us

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News