Ole Miss vs. Troy University football game time, TV, live stream info

The Ole Miss and Troy University football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.

It is the season opener for both programs.

Ole Miss, which was ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press preseason poll, finished the 2021 season at 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC. Troy University went 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Sun Belt during the 2021 season.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Troy University football on TV, live stream

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Troy radio broadcast

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Jon Sumrall is the Troy University football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.