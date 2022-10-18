Oregon Ducks announce toga party during ESPN College GameDay visit for UCLA football game

Get your bed sheets ready if you're in Eugene, Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks announced a toga party on The Quad during ESPN "College GameDay" on Saturday during the show's broadcast ahead of the Oregon vs. UCLA football game.

A tweet from Oregon Athletics on Tuesday said, "Toga! Toga! Toga! Join @TheOregonDuck & @CollegeGameDay for a Toga Party on The Quad. Giveaways and prizes throughout the entire show. #GoDucks"

The tweet included a graphic of the Oregon Duck mascot in a toga.

"College GameDay" football analyst Pat McAfee responded to Oregon's tweet by tweeting a GIF that showed John Belushi in a toga during the movie "Animal House."

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Oregon enters Saturday's game 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12. UCLA comes into the contest 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.