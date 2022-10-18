 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oregon Ducks announce toga party during ESPN College GameDay visit for UCLA football game

ESPN Corso Football

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, wears an Oregon Duck mascot head as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay." Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

 Ted S. Warren

Get your bed sheets ready if you're in Eugene, Oregon. 

The Oregon Ducks announced a toga party on The Quad during ESPN "College GameDay" on Saturday during the show's broadcast ahead of the Oregon vs. UCLA football game. 

A tweet from Oregon Athletics on Tuesday said, "Toga! Toga! Toga! Join @TheOregonDuck & @CollegeGameDay for a Toga Party on The Quad. Giveaways and prizes throughout the entire show. #GoDucks" 

The tweet included a graphic of the Oregon Duck mascot in a toga. 

"College GameDay" football analyst Pat McAfee responded to Oregon's tweet by tweeting a GIF that showed John Belushi in a toga during the movie "Animal House."

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU. 

Oregon enters Saturday's game 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12. UCLA comes into the contest 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

