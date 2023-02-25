The 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place March 1-4 in Evansville, Indiana. Games are being played at the Ford Center.

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start with the No. 5 seed vs. the No. 8 seed at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 1.

The 2023 OVC Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 4. The title game is set to be broadcast on ESPN2.

The winner of the OVC Tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

2023 OVC Basketball Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.

2023 OVC Basketball Tournament schedule

All times are Central Time.

Wednesday, March 1

First round

Game 1: No. 5 seed vs. No. 8 seed Little Rock, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 6 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 4 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Game 4: No. 3 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Friday, March 3

Semifinals

Game 5: No. 1 seed Morehead State vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Game 6: No. 2 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, March 4

Championship

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN2

How to watch the 2023 OVC Basketball Tournament on DirecTV, Dish Network

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

All games can be watched via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.

Murray State won the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament. As the No. 1 seed, Murray State beat No. 3 seed Morehead State 71-67 in the championship game on Saturday, March 5 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.