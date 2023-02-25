The 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place March 1-4 in Evansville, Indiana.

Games are being played at the Ford Center.

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start with the No. 5 seed vs. the No. 8 seed at 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 1.

The 2023 OVC Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 4.

The winner of the OVC Tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

2023 OVC Women's Basketball Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.

2023 OVC Women's Basketball Tournament schedule

All games can be watched via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.

Wednesday, March 1

First round

Game 1: No. 5 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 6 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 3:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Thursday, March 2

Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 4 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 3 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Friday, March 3

Semifinals

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Game 6: No. 2 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, March 4

Championship

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Belmont won the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament. As the No. 1 seed, Belmont defeated No. 2 seed Tennessee Tech 51-29 on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Belmont is currently a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

