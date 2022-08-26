Paul Finebaum suggests Senator Tommy Tuberville become next Auburn AD

Paul Finebaum suggested Friday on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville take on a new job — the Auburn athletics director.

Auburn athletics director Allen Greene stepped down Friday. Greene had been in the role since Jan. 2018.

Finebaum made his comments suggesting that Tuberville replace Greene at the end of the first hour of Friday's show.

"It's interesting if Tommy Tuberville was not in the United States Senate, he would probably be a likely candidate, even though he had a coup to get rid of him," Finebaum said. "He's just the type of person that you would see in that position, so I wonder if Tubs is saying, 'I've done the Senate for two years now I want to go back to Auburn.'"

The 67-year-old Tuberville was the Auburn football head coach from 1999-2008. He was elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama in 2020, and he took office in 2021.

Here is the full comment that Finebaum said about Tuberville:

"Ultimately, it's going to be someone who the powers at be want," Finebaum said. "And this is not breaking news. This is the way it goes. And I know it's cliché just to make fun of Auburn. They've had some success. It's not like this is a program that's never won. They've won a national championship; they played for another one; they had a great run in the '80s; and Tommy Tuberville beat Alabama six straight years. It's interesting if Tommy Tuberville was not in the United States Senate, he would probably be a likely candidate, even though he had a coup to get rid of him. He's just the type of person that you would see in that position, so I don't know if Tubs is saying, 'I've done the Senate for two years now I want to go back to Auburn.' Has anyone left the United States Senate to become an athletic director in the SEC? I didn't think so."

Finebaum revisited the topic later in his show.

"Would you give up being one of 100 senators in the country — it's a very exclusive club — to become the athletic director at Auburn? No way," Finebaum said. "He might come back to be the head football coach. I do think we could talk Tommy into that, don't you."

Finebaum has been with ESPN since 2013. He is a 1978 graduate of Tennessee.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.