Paul Finebaum suggests Senator Tommy Tuberville become next Auburn AD

"It's interesting if Tommy Tuberville was not in the United States Senate, he would probably be a likely candidate, even though he had a coup to get rid of him," Finebaum said. "He's just the type of person that you would see in that position, so I wonder if Tubs is saying, 'I've done the Senate for two years now I want to go back to Auburn.'"
The 67-year-old Tuberville was the Auburn football head coach from 1999-2008. He was elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama in 2020, and he took office in 2021.
Here is the full comment that Finebaum said about Tuberville:
"Ultimately, it's going to be someone who the powers at be want," Finebaum said. "And this is not breaking news. This is the way it goes. And I know it's cliché just to make fun of Auburn. They've had some success. It's not like this is a program that's never won. They've won a national championship; they played for another one; they had a great run in the '80s; and Tommy Tuberville beat Alabama six straight years. It's interesting if Tommy Tuberville was not in the United States Senate, he would probably be a likely candidate, even though he had a coup to get rid of him. He's just the type of person that you would see in that position, so I don't know if Tubs is saying, 'I've done the Senate for two years now I want to go back to Auburn.' Has anyone left the United States Senate to become an athletic director in the SEC? I didn't think so."
Finebaum revisited the topic later in his show.
"Would you give up being one of 100 senators in the country — it's a very exclusive club — to become the athletic director at Auburn? No way," Finebaum said. "He might come back to be the head football coach. I do think we could talk Tommy into that, don't you."
Finebaum has been with ESPN since 2013. He is a 1978 graduate of Tennessee.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.