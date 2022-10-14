Peyton Manning is ESPN College GameDay celebrity guest picker for Alabama, Tennessee

ESPN "College GameDay" is headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, for college football Week 7 on Saturday ahead of the Alabama vs. Tennessee football game.

The celebrity guest picker was announced Thursday for Saturday's show in Knoxville, and it is Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning. He was the Vols' quarterback from 1994-97.

Manning as the celebrity guest picker will make game predictions during the final segment of the show. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

The "College GameDay" announcement was short and sweet. It said, "Peyton Manning will be joining us in Knoxville Saturday as the guest picker."

When "College GameDay" visited Knoxville in September, the WWE's Bianca Belair was the guest picker. Prior to September, the show's last trip to Tennessee came in 2016 and featured co-guest pickers Phillip Fulmer and Steve Spurrier. The trip before that was 2012, and country singer Kenny Chesney was the guest picker.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

