Reed-Francois Q&A: New AD reflects on first two weeks at Mizzou and looks forward

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Desiree Reed-Francois has one large elevated desk in her new office at Mizzou Arena featuring two computer monitors but noticeably no chair.
In this job, there's no time for sitting down.
Missouri’s new athletics director has been constantly on the move since arriving last month from Las Vegas. She’s hiring staff, getting to know her athletes and coaches, meeting boosters and evaluating every nook and cranny that makes up the athletics department and its $120 million budget. On Saturday she attended her first Mizzou home football game, after which she has already addressed a list of concerns fans expressed, with hopes MU can enhance the experience at Memorial Stadium and cure the program’s attendance problem.
Other logistics are on hold. Reed-Francois is staying in a local hotel while her family remains in Las Vegas and her son Jackson finishes his senior year of high school. For now, her office décor is sparse. A fridge stocked with mineral water. A few Mizzou bobbleheads. A Tigers football helmet. She can’t wait to get rid of the long black table that’s more suited for a corporate boardroom. She wants her office to be a place where Mizzou athletes can visit and relax — and not be intimated by the boss’ stuffy setting. Because that’s what she loves most about this job: serving her athletes. They’re the reason she wakes up at 4:30 a.m. each day and goes to work.
On her 16th day on the job, Reed-Francois made time for the Post-Dispatch and sat down at that soon-to-be expunged table for an hour-long interview to discuss her first weeks at Mizzou, her initial impressions and long-term visions. The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: What were your takeaways from your first experience at a home football game last weekend?
A: I was blown away with how welcoming everybody was that we met, how welcoming everybody has been. It was very heartwarming and humbling to be around so many people who genuinely care about Mizzou. I walked through the stands and I would meet people and I met recruits and their families and just the warmth and the energy was humbling and inspiring.
Q: I'm sure you're also analyzing everything about the game day experiences. Did you have any instant thoughts about things Mizzou does really well or things that need to be addressed?
A: Continuously assessing our game day is going to be a high priority for us. We're going to send out surveys after every game and we sent them out after this first game to external constituents in terms of those that are season ticket holders, single game purchasers, anybody that we had data on. We got that data. Our team compiled it and then I went through the surveys and started looking for some trend lines. There were some opportunities for growth. Probably across the nation this first game back there were probably opportunities for growth, just from speaking with several of my colleagues at different institutions.
But regardless of the reasons why there are some things that we can fix and that we need to fix. When I look at a game day atmosphere, I want it to be a memorable experience. I want it to be something that people look back and they'll tell their children, ‘Remember when …’ When we invite you to a game, I want our people to treat it as if I'm inviting you to my home. When we get to that point, then we've had a truly great game day experience. But there are some opportunities. Make no mistake. I’m assessing it. After I looked at the surveys, I had some initial thoughts on ways that we can begin to make some improvements.
Q: Anything specific you can share?
A: I don't know if I can see the trends yet. I've gone to a cross country meet, volleyball game, women's soccer game and the football game. I don't know enough yet to (evaluate) ingress-egress or have a full analysis of the game day experience yet. It's only been one (football) game. But one thing that I noticed is $5 for a water bottle at a women's soccer game. There's some easy things that I want us to start looking at. I want us to look at everything from the vantage of a fan. We're not just asking folks to spend money on coming to a Mizzou game. We're also competing for their time. We want to make sure that people come here and they have a great experience.
(On Wednesday, Reed-Francois emailed a letter to season-ticket holders on behalf of the athletics department, saying she and her staff have already addressed a number of issues raised in those surveys. Among them, MU will improve service and supplies at concession stands, adjust the volume of the north end zone speakers and provide printed roster cards at each gate.)
Q: How do you address fan attendance? Let's talk the big revenue sports, football and men’s basketball. Do you have a baseline philosophy on how you approach improving attendance?
A: The people that are coming they have to have a great game day experience. When we create that environment where it's truly special, it's truly memorable, then not only do we retain that loyal Mizzou fan, but they're going to go tell their friend about it. So it starts with the folks that are there and coming. Is it easy for them to have access to the game? Is it easy to park? Is it easy to come into the game? Is ingress-egress fantastic? We can't control what occurs on the field or on the court. But the atmosphere and the experience, we have a lot of effort that can go into that. It needs to go into that because they have to have a great experience. It just matters.
I remember as a little girl going to Oakland A's games, and I can tell you where I was when I caught a foul ball. Those things matter. That's a special moment in my life, and I want I want all those children to remember what it was like at their first Mizzou game.
Q: I'm sure you've heard this in your first 16 days, but there is a mentality around Mizzou that some fans won’t invest until the teams start winning a lot of games. That approach doesn't really work in this conference. How do you reverse that thinking?
A: I think it's our responsibility to create a reason for people to care. I can't validate the mindset that you just articulated because I just don't know that yet, but what I do know is we've got to create a reason for people to care. The differentiator, what's unique about intercollegiate athletics, is our students. When people are spending money at a Mizzou football game, they're directly impacting the lives of my 515 student athletes. They're contributing towards their scholarships. They're contributing towards their potential future. So, it's different. Yes, we have a business responsibility. But we also have a higher purpose in that we're providing education for students.
Q: This is a unique market with all the professional sports in this state. That's not exactly the norm in the SEC. How do you turn that challenge into an opportunity?
A: I'm coming from Las Vegas. Las Vegas is the sports entertainment capital of the world in terms of you have to figure out and be very solid in terms of what makes you unique. Our unique value proposition is our students. How do we make sure that we have a strong student attendance? When students are coming (to games) they bring a vibrancy that cannot be replicated. That was what was unique about (UNLV) when we're competing. I couldn't compete against the Raiders in terms of their analytics or the Golden Knights in terms of what they were spending on entertainment, which was fantastic. Although I am truly a St. Louis Blues fan now. So we figure out what's unique about us. Who are we? What is our brand? And what's our unique value proposition? I believe it's our students.
Q: When Jim Sterk first got here, he made an effort to visit all the counties around the state and felt like Mizzou really needed to engage outside the bubble of Columbia. Have you gotten a sense that you have to make connections outside of Columbia and spend more time in the two big cities and elsewhere?
A: We're going to win within first. That starts with our athletic department, our university, Columbia, our city, our county. We're going to get that nucleus strong and then spread out. The 114 counties plus St. Louis, I would like to get out to them. I want to meet them. We’re the state institution. We understand that. We embrace it and quite frankly, that's one of the main contributors that makes us so incredibly special. We're the only SEC school in our state. We have a responsibility to represent our state. But we’ve got to win within first.
Q: You talked about internally doing the SWOT analysis. What have you found that’s being done well here?
A: We have really good people. Well intentioned, good people. We have incredible student athletes. Every time I need my proverbial bucket filled, I drive over to the MATC and have an opportunity to spend time with students. That just warms my heart and reinforces the purpose. We all recognize the challenge that is before us and we're excited to meet that challenge. That challenge is we're going to be competitive. We're going to compete in this league. And if you compete, and not just compete to show up, we're going to compete to win. We're going to do it with a grip and a grace about us. We’re not going to pound our chest. But we are going to collectively look at ways that we can differentiate ourselves.
We're not going to be a cover band. We're going to be our own original Mizzou. We need to take a little bit of time and define that together so that we're all singing from the same hymnal.
Q: On the flip side, have you found some obvious weaknesses or threats out there that you have to address right away?
A: We have to do some analysis in terms of where we are in terms of providing the resources for our teams to successfully compete in the Southeastern Conference. That doesn't mean that we need to have the biggest budgets. But we’re going to analyze our infrastructure. We're going to analyze our budgets. We're going to analyze our business models. We're going to make sure that we have the best processes in place. But it all starts and ends with our people. I’m spending a lot of time getting to know our people, getting to know our student athletes, getting to know our coaches, figuring out what our coaches need to be able to successfully compete and win SEC championships.
Q: There has been a lot of turnover in the athletics department over the last year or so in certain areas. Is morale something you’ve sensed that needs to be improved?
A: I don't know if I can tell you that definitively on day 16. I just haven't met everybody yet. I've met folks in big meetings, but I just haven't met individuals yet. So I can't tell you what's in their hearts yet.
Q: On the revenue piece of the puzzle, where do you initially see the most room for growth?
A: We have an opportunity in football ticket sales. We have an opportunity in the annual fund. We're going to look at every single revenue stream we have and make sure that we're maximizing that value.
Q: How do you compete in this league when several of lot of your peers can always outspend you?
A: We do it with hard work, innovation and a true commitment to our team and our values.
Q: Where was UNLV in terms of the revenue tiers in the Mountain West?
A: We were about an $85 million budget, but with the caveat that $50 million was athletics and $35 million was the entertainment company, through the Thomas & Mack Center. So two different business models, but there is some crossover. Initially we weren't, but we moved (the athletics budget) to about the top four. Our goal was that every one of our programs will be in the top third of that conference. It’s not truly a great comparator, but we were very aggressive and growing and growing our revenue streams.
Q: I think President Choi even talked about opportunities here for more events and concerts that can help revenue for athletics and the university. Is that possible here?
A: I believe so. We're analyzing that as a potential source. What kind of cool concerts can we do here? We’re definitely going to be looking at that.
I'm very familiar with a robust concert (program). Now, it was an evolution at UNLV quite frankly. We had the Thomas & Mack and then T-Mobile Arena came. We hosted (UFC) Fight Nights. We hosted Disney on Ice, the National Finals Rodeo and the NBA Summer League. We hosted concerts. One thing that COVID has taught us is the requirement that we are nimble and flexible. And we can be. COVID taught us how fast we can adapt. And that's the really intriguing part about us at Mizzou. We've proven we can adapt.
Q: Speaking of COVID, was there any consideration to requiring proof of vaccinations or negative tests for football home games? You had just gotten here when some schools started those policies.
A: We worked with our campus colleagues and the Incident Management Team. Sarah Reesman, who oversees our athletic training team specifically, was working through that to make sure that we were in alignment. We ran all of our game day protocol through our campus colleagues to make sure that it was it was meeting the health and safety standards.
Q: I thought once LSU set its attendance policy that requiring vaccines or negative tests might become a trend, but that’s only happened at a few schools.
A: I don't think it should be athletics setting that (policy.) That's a much broader discussion that should be statewide, local health authorities and campus-wide. The one thing that COVID has taught us is that we have got to listen to the experts. I'm just an athletic director.
Q: When it comes to the men's basketball program, does your relationship and your background with Cuonzo Martin, how can that help with his process building his program? Unlike everyone else here he’s not starting on the ground floor with a new A.D.
A: We already have a trusting relationship. So we're not having to spend that time building it. I know what kind of leader he is. And he knows how I am as well. We have an opportunity to accelerate that process.
One thing that I learned when I was working at Tennessee was the importance of alignment. I asked Coach (Pat) Summit what made her so successful. I love studying leaders and trying to glean something from everybody. And Pat said, ‘Recruiting is your lifeline. And everybody has to be on the same page in terms of recruiting. Recruiting has to be a culture.’ But then she also would talk about the alignment, the alignment with your president or chancellor, your board and key stakeholders, your athletic director and your coaches. That has to be a true partnership. Now, coming here, one thing that was very attractive is the alignment I felt from our legislators, to our Board of Curators to the president, to the coaches and key stakeholders. It felt like there was great alignment.
Q: How hands-on are you as an AD? Let’s say Eli Drinkwitz has a coordinator hire to make. Do you prefer to be in the loop? Do you like to be involved in the process?
A: Absolutely. Our people are our most important resource. Every hire that we make … I've interviewed, I think, six or seven people so far. From a sports medicine staff member for men's basketball to an assistant in sports information, a photographer, everybody that we bring on board, I'm going to have a conversation with. And it's not micromanagement. It's just that if we're bringing people on, I want to make sure that they're going to represent our core values. I want to make sure that they're going to put our student athletes first in the decision-making process. They're going to represent this university and this athletic department. They need to be strong representatives of us. Everybody that we hire — you mentioned the budgets — we can't make mistakes. We're going to make mistakes, I get it. But we're going to try and mitigate those mistakes as much as possible.
I also want people to have very clear understanding of expectations. You're going to come in here and our expectation is you're going to outwork everyone. This is not a 9 to 5 job. This is not an 8 to 6 job. This is a lifestyle. We expect you to be innovative but always making others around you better. We look for selfless, smart, hard workers. But you're going to put student athletes first.
Q: Do you still have hires to make with your senior staff or are you still reshuffling responsibilities?
A: We're assessing everything right now. We're kind of figuring out people's roles and their career aspirations and their hopes and dreams. I have to earn people's trust and vice versa.
Q: Will you reassign which administrators oversee which sports?
A: We'll figure out what's working, what's not, and we'll make some decisions moving forward. It's still day 16. I want to give everybody a fair opportunity.
Q: How much harder is that to do when you're already in the thick of the fall sports season?
A: You can actually see people in the crucible.
Q: What is your favorite part of being an athletic director?
A: The student athletes.
Q: Getting to know them? Watching them compete? Seeing them grow up?
A: Hearing their hopes and dreams. Being able to set an authentic course that truly is about the educational process. We're not going to apologize because we want them to have championship experiences. But a lot goes into that. That's the byproduct. We’ve got to create that environment for them to be able to achieve those. I got a text from one of my former student athletes at UNLV and she was starting her first day of work at her CPA firm. This is a really special. I love that that. I genuinely love getting to know my students.
Q: How do you keep the energy going? Do you have secrets to keeping up with the pace of this job?
A: I'm not inherently a numbers person, so if I know that I have to really delve into the budgets — which I do, it's a high priority for me, figuring out budgets — but I'm a morning person. In the morning, I go for a run from about 4:30 to 5:30. So if I have budget stuff that’s what I'm going to start my day with, because that's where I'm at my best.
If it’s going to be a long day, then I try and end my day with a student athlete meeting or meeting with a team or even just going and having dinner at the MATC because I know that will reinforce my why. Then I’ll go home fulfilled.
Q: What’s the last great book you've read?
A: ‘Man's Search for Meaning?’ I try to reread it every year. I love that book. This is 1941 and Viktor Frankl is a psychologist who’s Jewish in Austria. He was examining man's search for meaning. He was arrested, got asylum, but only for he and his wife. Couldn't bring his whole family, decided to stay in Vienna. Then two weeks later, the Nazis arrested him. He went to a concentration camp, lost his pregnant wife, his mother, father, sister. He was examining how do people persevere. Every time I read it, there's something I learn from it.
I always listen to a book and read another book at same time. So I listen to a book when I'm running and right now and I’m listening to Frances Frei’s ‘Unleashed.’ It’s excellent. It’s about empowering others in leadership and how you best do that, how you build culture. She's the one that went into Uber when Uber had the challenges they did and she went into Harvard Business School and examined the culture and asked how do we create this empowering culture where people genuinely buy in and also preform?
Q: Is there any time left for TV, movies or music?
A: ‘Ted Lasso.’ I love him. And I love Bruce Springsteen concerts.
Q: Two great choices.