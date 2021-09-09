Reed-Francois Q&A: New AD reflects on first two weeks at Mizzou and looks forward

Q: When Jim Sterk first got here, he made an effort to visit all the counties around the state and felt like Mizzou really needed to engage outside the bubble of Columbia. Have you gotten a sense that you have to make connections outside of Columbia and spend more time in the two big cities and elsewhere?

A: We're going to win within first. That starts with our athletic department, our university, Columbia, our city, our county. We're going to get that nucleus strong and then spread out. The 114 counties plus St. Louis, I would like to get out to them. I want to meet them. We’re the state institution. We understand that. We embrace it and quite frankly, that's one of the main contributors that makes us so incredibly special. We're the only SEC school in our state. We have a responsibility to represent our state. But we’ve got to win within first.

Q: You talked about internally doing the SWOT analysis. What have you found that’s being done well here?