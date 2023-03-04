The Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament is scheduled to take place March 8-12 in Nashville, Tennessee. Games are scheduled to take place at Bridgestone Arena.
The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start with the No. 12 seed vs. the No. 13 seed at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 8.
The 2023 SEC basketball tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at noon CT on Sunday, March 12. The title game is set to be broadcast on ESPN.
The winner of the SEC tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA March Madness Basketball Tournament.
2023 SEC basketball tournament bracket
Click here for the 2023 Southeastern Conference basketball tournament printable bracket.
2023 SEC basketball tournament schedule
Wednesday, March 8
First round
Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 8:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Thursday, March 9
Second round
Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, noon CT, SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Friday, March 10
Quarterfinals
Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner, noon CT, ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Saturday, March 11
Semifinals
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon CT, ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
Sunday, March 12
Championship game: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, noon CT, ESPN
How to watch the 2023 SEC basketball tournament
On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.
On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.
All games can be watched via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.
The Tennessee Vols won the 2022 Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament. As the No. 2 seed, Tennessee beat No. 8-seeded Texas A&M 65-50 in the championship game on March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.
