The Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament is scheduled to take place March 8-12 in Nashville, Tennessee. Games are scheduled to take place at Bridgestone Arena.

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start with the No. 12 seed vs. the No. 13 seed at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 8.

The 2023 SEC basketball tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at noon CT on Sunday, March 12. The title game is set to be broadcast on ESPN.

The winner of the SEC tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA March Madness Basketball Tournament.

2023 SEC basketball tournament bracket

2023 SEC basketball tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 8

First round

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 8:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Thursday, March 9

Second round

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, noon CT, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Friday, March 10

Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner, noon CT, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Saturday, March 11

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon CT, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Sunday, March 12

Championship game: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, noon CT, ESPN

How to watch the 2023 SEC basketball tournament

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

All games can be watched via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.

The Tennessee Vols won the 2022 Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament. As the No. 2 seed, Tennessee beat No. 8-seeded Texas A&M 65-50 in the championship game on March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.