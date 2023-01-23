 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SEC/Big 12 Challenge 2023 basketball schedule, TV channels, game times

Missouri Iowa St Basketball

Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) finds a shot past Iowa State guards Izaiah Brockington (1) and Tristan Enaruna (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ames. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

 Matthew Putney

The final edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge is scheduled to take place Saturday, Jan. 28. 

It opens with Auburn vs. West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET, and it concludes with both Kansas at Kentucky and Ole Miss at Oklahoma State taking place at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET. 

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge started during the 2013-14 season. It was announced in December that the series will come to an end after this season with the inception of an ACC/SEC Challenge. 

In the 2022 event, the SEC went 6-4 against the Big 12. 

2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule and TV channels

Kentucky Kansas Basketball

Kansas head coach Bill Self walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kentucky won 80-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Saturday, Jan. 28

Auburn at West Virginia, 11 a.m. CT/noon ET, ESPN

Alabama at Oklahoma, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Iowa State at Missouri, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Texas Tech at LSU, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Texas at Tennessee, 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET, ESPN

TCU at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Arkansas at Baylor, 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Florida at Kansas State, 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Kansas at Kentucky, 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

The SEC has won five of the last six SEC/Big 12 Challenge events, according to an SEC press release. This is the eighth year that the SEC/Big 12 Challenge has been a single-day event after initially being spread over several days in its first two iterations. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

