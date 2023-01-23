SEC/Big 12 Challenge 2023 schedule, TV channels and game times

The final edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge is scheduled to take place Saturday, Jan. 28.

It opens with Auburn vs. West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET, and it concludes with both Kansas at Kentucky and Ole Miss at Oklahoma State taking place at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET.

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge started during the 2013-14 season. It was announced in December that the series will come to an end after this season with the inception of an ACC/SEC Challenge.

In the 2022 event, the SEC went 6-4 against the Big 12.

2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule and TV channels

Saturday, Jan. 28

Auburn at West Virginia, 11 a.m. CT/noon ET, ESPN

Alabama at Oklahoma, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Iowa State at Missouri, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Texas Tech at LSU, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Texas at Tennessee, 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET, ESPN

TCU at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Arkansas at Baylor, 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Florida at Kansas State, 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Kansas at Kentucky, 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

The SEC has won five of the last six SEC/Big 12 Challenge events, according to an SEC press release. This is the eighth year that the SEC/Big 12 Challenge has been a single-day event after initially being spread over several days in its first two iterations.

