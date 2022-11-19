See ESPN College GameDay story on Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb's tenacity, touchdown

Since joining the Buckeyes, Babb has suffered four ACL tears in his five years in Columbus, Ohio. He only played in eight games during his first four years with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he had no receptions.
Babb had the first reception of his Ohio State career on Nov. 12 vs. Indiana. It was an 8-yard touchdown reception.
ESPN College GameDay story on St. Louis' Kamryn Babb
After the story aired, college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit responded.
"Just amazing to see the difference you can make when you don't play a lot, but your spirit," Herbstreit said. "I don't think I've seen an Ohio State team react to a player scoring a touchdown that seems just like a throw-in touchdown late — guys are crying because of the gratitude, the appreciation they have for his approach every day."
"Yeah, he's a strong inspiration to that whole team and that staff, too," analyst Desmond Howard said. "To see a player go through what he's gone through, a fifth-year senior, four ACLs — I mean who wants to put themselves through that four times. It's an amazing story."
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Herbstreit, Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
1 of 18
Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images
Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb, center, celebrates his touchdown against Indiana with teammates quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and running back Dallan Hayden during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-14. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)