See ESPN College GameDay story on Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb's tenacity, touchdown

ESPN "College GameDay" did a story on St. Louis native Kamryn Babb on Saturday's show from Bozeman, Montana.

Babb was ranked the No. 73 player in the country and the No. 13 wide receiver in the nation at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis. He enrolled at Ohio State ahead of the 2018 football season.

Since joining the Buckeyes, Babb has suffered four ACL tears in his five years in Columbus, Ohio. He only played in eight games during his first four years with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he had no receptions.

Babb had the first reception of his Ohio State career on Nov. 12 vs. Indiana. It was an 8-yard touchdown reception.

After the story aired, college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit responded.

"Just amazing to see the difference you can make when you don't play a lot, but your spirit," Herbstreit said. "I don't think I've seen an Ohio State team react to a player scoring a touchdown that seems just like a throw-in touchdown late — guys are crying because of the gratitude, the appreciation they have for his approach every day."

"Yeah, he's a strong inspiration to that whole team and that staff, too," analyst Desmond Howard said. "To see a player go through what he's gone through, a fifth-year senior, four ACLs — I mean who wants to put themselves through that four times. It's an amazing story."

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Herbstreit, Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

