The SIU-Edwardsville and Little Rock men's basketball teams were tied with 2.1 seconds remaining in their game Saturday at Little Rock.

SIUE had the ball and the length of the court to go.

The inbounds pass went to SIUE guard Ray'Sean Taylor at the opposite free-throw line. Taylor took one dribble and heaved a shot from beyond the half-court line.

Taylor's shot hit the back of the rim and dropped through the net to give SIUE an 84-81 win at Little Rock.

SIUE improved to 16-9 overall and 7-5 in the OVC. Little Rock went to 7-18 and 3-9 in the OVC.

Taylor finished with 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal. He went 4-for-7 on 3-pointers.

Little Rock guard CJ White had tied the game 81-81 with a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining.

