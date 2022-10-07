See Tim Tebow apply makeup to Paul Finebaum's bald head; Laura Rutledge laughs at it

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow helped ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum prepare for Friday's edition of "The Paul Finebaum Show."

His assistance was that Tebow used a makeup brush on the top of Finebaum's head and down his nose.

Tebow and Finebaum are college football analysts together on "SEC Nation," which is scheduled to broadcast from Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday. The host of "SEC Nation" is Laura Rutledge, and she recorded video of Tebow's makeup application.

Rutledge tweeted the video of Tebow's makeup application Friday afternoon, and the text of the tweet said, "Well @TimTebow is a man of many talents."

Rutledge can be heard laughing as Tebow applies the makeup to Finebaum's nose. Tebow is smiling throughout.

"SEC Nation" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 9 to 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network. On Friday afternoon, Finebaum hosts "The Paul Finebaum Show" from 2 to 6 p.m. CT at the same location as "SEC Nation."

The shows are in Starkville ahead of the Mississippi State vs. Arkansas game, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.