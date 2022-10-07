 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

See Tim Tebow dust makeup onto Paul Finebaum's bald head; Laura Rutledge laughs at it

  • 0
Tim Tebow

SEC Nation host Tim Tebow talks to his co-hosts during the SEC Nation broadcast in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

 Michael Clubb

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow helped ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum prepare for Friday's edition of "The Paul Finebaum Show."

His assistance was that Tebow used a makeup brush on the top of Finebaum's head and down his nose.  

Tebow and Finebaum are college football analysts together on "SEC Nation," which is scheduled to broadcast from Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday. The host of "SEC Nation" is Laura Rutledge, and she recorded video of Tebow's makeup application. 

People are also reading…

Rutledge tweeted the video of Tebow's makeup application Friday afternoon, and the text of the tweet said, "Well @TimTebow is a man of many talents." 

Rutledge can be heard laughing as Tebow applies the makeup to Finebaum's nose. Tebow is smiling throughout. 

"SEC Nation" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 9 to 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network. On Friday afternoon, Finebaum hosts "The Paul Finebaum Show" from 2 to 6 p.m. CT at the same location as "SEC Nation." 

Laura Rutledge

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge talks to her co-hosts during the SEC Nation broadcast in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

The shows are in Starkville ahead of the Mississippi State vs. Arkansas game, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'We need to be better,' says St. Louis Blues' Tyler Tucker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News