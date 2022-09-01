 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See Tim Tebow introduce Bryce Young in new Heisman House commercial

Manning Passing Academy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young runs a drill at the Manning Passing Academy on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, La. Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Manning Passing Academy

Nissan introduced a new Heisman House commercial Thursday to coincide with the start of college football Week 1. 

The 45-second commercial opens with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the incumbent Alabama quarterback. 

After ringing a Heisman Trophy-shaped doorbell, former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow greets Young at the front door of the Heisman House. 

Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer interrupts Tebow's tour of the house as he slides across the floor on a football blocking sled. 

Those are three of the many former Heisman Trophy winners in the commercial. Others include former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders, former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffith III, former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, former Alabama running back Derrick Henry, former Michigan receiver Desmond Howard, former Florida State quarterback Charlie Ward, and former Florida quarterback Steve Spurrier

AP3678509493449073.jpg

A highlight of the commercial is Spurrier lifting weights in the driveway of the house. Another top moment is Murray and Sanders competing to paint a room in Oklahoma and Oklahoma State colors.

The commercial concludes with Young thumb wrestling against Auburn's Tiger mascot. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

