SIUE basketball opens as big favorite vs. Lindenwood. Here are the betting line, odds

The SIU-Edwardsville and Lindenwood University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 14. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Lindenwood University comes into the contest 7-11 overall and 2-3 in the OVC. On Thursday, Southeast Missouri State beat Lindenwood 94-71.

SIUE enters the matchup 13-5 overall and 4-1 in the OVC. Most recently, SIUE defeated Eastern Illinois 80-62 on Thursday.

Going into Saturday, SIUE leads the all-time series 8-0 vs. Lindenwood University. The programs' most recent meeting came when SIUE won 86-55 on Nov. 16, 2005.

SIUE vs. Lindenwood basketball betting odds

As of 5:52 p.m. CT on Friday, SIUE opened as a 14.5-point favorite vs. Lindenwood University, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

SIUE is -1300 (bet $1,300 to win $100) to win outright, and Lindenwood is +750 (bet $100 to win $750) to win outright.

Kyle Gerdeman: A look at the Lindenwood University basketball head coach Here is a look at Kyle Gerdeman, the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. He started leading the program ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. Brian Barone is the SIU-Edwardsville men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

