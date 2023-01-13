 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIUE basketball opens as big favorite vs. Lindenwood. Here are the betting line, odds

Lindenwood Missouri Basketball

Lindenwood's Cam Burrell, left, shoots over Missouri's Sean East II, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.

 L.G. Patterson/AP Photo

The SIU-Edwardsville and Lindenwood University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 14. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Lindenwood University comes into the contest 7-11 overall and 2-3 in the OVC. On Thursday, Southeast Missouri State beat Lindenwood 94-71. 

SIUE enters the matchup 13-5 overall and 4-1 in the OVC. Most recently, SIUE defeated Eastern Illinois 80-62 on Thursday.

Going into Saturday, SIUE leads the all-time series 8-0 vs. Lindenwood University. The programs' most recent meeting came when SIUE won 86-55 on Nov. 16, 2005.

SIUE vs. Lindenwood basketball betting odds

SIU Edwardsville Saint Louis Basketball

SIU-Edwardsville's Shamar Wright (4) brings the ball down the court as Saint Louis' Javonte Perkins (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

As of 5:52 p.m. CT on Friday, SIUE opened as a 14.5-point favorite vs. Lindenwood University, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 135.5 points. 

SIUE is -1300 (bet $1,300 to win $100) to win outright, and Lindenwood is +750 (bet $100 to win $750) to win outright. 

Kyle Gerdeman: A look at the Lindenwood University basketball head coach

Here is a look at Kyle Gerdeman, the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. He started leading the program ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. Brian Barone is the SIU-Edwardsville men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

