The SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin men's basketball game in the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference tournament had punches thrown and three ejections in the first half.

SIUE forward DeeJuan Pruitt was ejected. UT Martin had forwards Rifen Miguel and Jalen Myers both ejected.

The incident occurred with 4:13 left in the first half.

Miguel appeared to be leaning on Pruitt and possibly headbutting him. Pruitt swung and hit Miguel in the face.

Myers swung at Pruitt in retaliation, but Myers did not connect with his swing.

Miguel's face was bleeding as he left the court.

DeeJuan Pruitt from SIU-Edwardsville just clocked Tennessee-Martin’s Rifen Miguel with a right hook in an Ohio Valley quarterfinal matchup, resulting in three ejections.



Somehow, UT-Martin is the team that gets two players ejected while only Pruitt is ejected for SIUE. pic.twitter.com/vYJShEEggd — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) March 3, 2023

The game was stopped for more than 10 minutes as officials looked at replays to determine ejections.

UT Martin led SIUE 31-27 at the time of the altercation.

Before his ejection, Pruitt had three points and two rebounds in 14 minutes. Miguel had seven points and three rebounds in four minutes. Myers had two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in eight minutes.

The 2023 OVC tournament is being played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

No. 3 seed UT Martin entered the game 18-13 overall. No. 6-seeded SIUE came into the contest 19-13 overall.

The winner advances to face No. 2 seed Tennessee Tech in the OVC tournament semifinals at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.