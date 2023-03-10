The Dayton, Fordham, St. Louis and VCU men's basketball teams are the four teams left entering the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals. The A-10 tournament is taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The No. 4-seeded St. Louis Billikens and No. 1 seed VCU are scheduled to meet in the first semifinal at noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Saturday. No. 2 seed Dayton plays No. 3-seeded Fordham at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The A-10 tournament championship game is scheduled to start at noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and it will be broadcast on CBS.

The tournament winner earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Each team's most recent NCAA Tournament appearance was VCU in 2020-21, SLU in 2018-19, Dayton in 2016-17, and Fordham in 1991-92.

A-10 tournament betting odds for Dayton, Fordham, SLU and VCU basketball

As of 1:56 p.m. CT on Friday, Dayton has the shortest odds at +125 (bet $100 to win $125) to win the 2023 Atlantic 10 Tournament, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

VCU's odds are +180 (bet $100 to win $180). SLU's odds are +425 (bet $100 to win $425). Fordham's odds are +1200 (bet $100 to win $1,200).

VCU is a 3.5-point favorite against St. Louis. The Dayton vs. Fordham betting line was not available at publishing time.

Close 1 of 13 Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Davidson Wildcats in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) celebrate his three-pointer as he walks to shake hands with Head Coach Mike Rhoades during a time out during the first half action of a conference basketball game between St. Louis University and Virginia Commonwealth University on Friday, Feb.3, 2023, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com VCU's head coach Mike Rhoades reacts during Saturday's game against Davidson at Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH VCU Rams head coach Mike Rhoades coaches from the sideline on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the first half of a game against the St. Louis University Billikens at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the St. John's in the championship round of the Legends Classic tournament Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) VCU coach Mike Rhoades talks with an official during the first half of a first-round game against Central Florida in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades, right, argues with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades gestures to a player during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in the consolation round of the Legends Classic Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth coach Mike Rhoades reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Commonwealth at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Purdue won 59-56. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) Virginia Commonwealth's Marcus Santos-Silva (14) speaks with coach Mike Rhoades, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Rice coach Mike Rhoades shouts to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham) FILE - In this March 16, 2011, file photo, Virginia Commonwealth coach Shaka Smart, foreground, with members of the basketball program, from left, Kyle Getter, Mike Rhoades and Matt Fleming, reacts during a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Southern California in Dayton, Ohio. VCU plans to increase student fees so it can give $733,000 more to the basketball program, including for coaches' raises. (AP Photo/Skip Peterson, File) Mike Rhoades: A look at the VCU men's basketball head coach Here is a look at Mike Rhoades, the VCU men's basketball head coach. He was previously the head coach at Rice from 2014-17. 1 of 13 Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Davidson Wildcats in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) celebrate his three-pointer as he walks to shake hands with Head Coach Mike Rhoades during a time out during the first half action of a conference basketball game between St. Louis University and Virginia Commonwealth University on Friday, Feb.3, 2023, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com VCU's head coach Mike Rhoades reacts during Saturday's game against Davidson at Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH VCU Rams head coach Mike Rhoades coaches from the sideline on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the first half of a game against the St. Louis University Billikens at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the St. John's in the championship round of the Legends Classic tournament Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) VCU coach Mike Rhoades talks with an official during the first half of a first-round game against Central Florida in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades, right, argues with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades gestures to a player during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in the consolation round of the Legends Classic Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Virginia Commonwealth coach Mike Rhoades reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Commonwealth at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Purdue won 59-56. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) Virginia Commonwealth's Marcus Santos-Silva (14) speaks with coach Mike Rhoades, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Rice coach Mike Rhoades shouts to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham) FILE - In this March 16, 2011, file photo, Virginia Commonwealth coach Shaka Smart, foreground, with members of the basketball program, from left, Kyle Getter, Mike Rhoades and Matt Fleming, reacts during a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Southern California in Dayton, Ohio. VCU plans to increase student fees so it can give $733,000 more to the basketball program, including for coaches' raises. (AP Photo/Skip Peterson, File)

The 2022 Atlantic 10 men's basketball tournament was won by Richmond. As the No. 6 seed, Richmond beat No. 1-seeded Davidson 64-62 in the championship game.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.