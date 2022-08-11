2022-23 SLU Billikens men's basketball non-conference schedule released

St. Louis University will play what coach Travis Ford calls the most challenging non-conference schedule in his seven seasons with the program, including eight opponents that played in the 2021 postseason.

SLU will face NCAA Tournament teams Murray State, which is the regular-season opener, Boise State, Memphis and Auburn. The Billikens also will play Miami or Providence in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament after facing Maryland in the opening round.

Return games that are part of a home-and-home series include a trip to Auburn on Nov. 27 and at Iona on Dec. 6 and home games against Memphis on Nov. 15 and Boise State on Dec. 10.

The lineup gives SLU eight non-conference games against teams that finished in the top 100 of the NCAA NET rankings in 2021-22.

SLU’s four double opponents in the Atlantic 10 — Dayton, Davidson, Loyola-Chicago and VCU — all finished in the top 60 of the NET.

SLU leaves Friday for a European tour that will include three games split between Spain and Italy.

2022-23 SLU Billikens men's basketball non-conference schedule

Oct. 24 vs. UMSL (exhibition)

Nov. 7 vs. Murray State

Nov. 12 vs. Evansville

Nov. 15 vs. Memphis

Nov. 19 vs. Maryland (Uncasville, Conn.)

Nov. 20 vs. Providence or Miami (Uncasville, Conn.)

Nov 23 vs. Paul Quinn

Nov. 27 at Auburn

Nov. 30 vs. Tennessee State

Dec. 3 vs. Southern Illinois

Dec. 6 at Iona

Dec. 10 vs. Boise State

Dec. 17 vs. Drake

Dec. 21 vs. SIUE