2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament bracket, schedule, game times

The 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place Nov. 4-13 at campus sites.

The single-elimination tournament starts Friday, Nov. 4 with No. 6 seed Dayton at No. 3 seed VCU in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

No. 1 seed St. Louis opens the tournament at home against No. 8 seed UMass at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 4. The game will be played at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis.

The 2022 A10 Men's Soccer Tournament concludes with the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 13.

2022 A10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament bracket

2022 A10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament schedule

Friday, Nov. 4

Quarterfinal No. 1: No. 8 seed UMass at No. 1 seed St. Louis, 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Quarterfinal No. 4: No. 6 seed Dayton at No. 3 seed VCU, 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 5

Quarterfinal No. 2: No. 5 seed George Washington at No. 4 seed Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Quarterfinal No. 3: No. 7 seed La Salle at No. 2 seed Duquesne, 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Semifinal No. 1: Lowest-seeded quarterfinal winner at Highest-seeded quarterfinal winner, TBD, ESPN+

Semifinal No. 2: Second-lowest seeded quarterfinal winner at Second-highest seeded quarterfinal winner, TBD, ESPN+

Sunday, Nov. 13

Championship match: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, TBD, ESPN+

How to watch the 2022 A10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament on live stream

All games in the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament can be watch via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch for ESPN+ subscribers.

The 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament was won by the St. Louis Billikens. No. 1-seeded SLU defeated No. 6 seed Duquesne 2-1 in the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

