 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament bracket, schedule, game times

  • 0
SLU men's soccer faces SIUE in annual Bronze Boot match

St. Louis University midfielder Brian Johnson, 8, points to the crowd before their match against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at Ralph Korte Stadium in Edwardsville on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

 Jordan Opp

The 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place Nov. 4-13 at campus sites. 

The single-elimination tournament starts Friday, Nov. 4 with No. 6 seed Dayton at No. 3 seed VCU in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. 

No. 1 seed St. Louis opens the tournament at home against No. 8 seed UMass at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 4. The game will be played at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis. 

The 2022 A10 Men's Soccer Tournament concludes with the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 13. 

2022 A10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament bracket

People are also reading…

Click here for the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament printable bracket

2022 A10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament schedule

SLU men's soccer faces SIUE in annual Bronze Boot match

St. Louis University forward Seth Anderson, 7, drives with the ball during a match against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville at Ralph Korte Stadium in Edwardsville on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Friday, Nov. 4

Quarterfinal No. 1: No. 8 seed UMass at No. 1 seed St. Louis, 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Quarterfinal No. 4: No. 6 seed Dayton at No. 3 seed VCU, 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 5

Quarterfinal No. 2: No. 5 seed George Washington at No. 4 seed Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Quarterfinal No. 3: No. 7 seed La Salle at No. 2 seed Duquesne, 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Semifinal No. 1: Lowest-seeded quarterfinal winner at Highest-seeded quarterfinal winner, TBD, ESPN+

Semifinal No. 2: Second-lowest seeded quarterfinal winner at Second-highest seeded quarterfinal winner, TBD, ESPN+

Sunday, Nov. 13

Championship match: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, TBD, ESPN+

How to watch the 2022 A10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament on live stream 

SLU men's soccer faces SIUE in annual Bronze Boot match

St. Louis University forward CJ Coppola celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half of a match against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville at Ralph Korte Stadium in Edwardsville on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

All games in the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament can be watch via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch for ESPN+ subscribers. 

The 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Soccer Tournament was won by the St. Louis Billikens. No. 1-seeded SLU defeated No. 6 seed Duquesne 2-1 in the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Don't blame Berube for Blues' struggles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News