 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament bracket, schedule, game times

  • 0
SLU women's soccer plays VCU

St. Louis University forward Caroline Kelly, 8, is embraced by teammates after scoring during their match against Virginia Commonwealth University on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Hermann Stadium. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

 Jordan Opp

The 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place Oct. 28-Nov. 6 at campus sites. 

The single-elimination tournament starts Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. CT with a trio of games at No. 2 seed Dayton, No. 3 seed VCU and No. 4 seed Davidson.

No. 1-seeded St. Louis opens the tournament vs. No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be played at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis. 

The 2022 A-10 Conference Tournament concludes with the championship game at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the campus of the highest remaining seed. 

People are also reading…

2022 A-10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament printable bracket

2022 A-10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament schedule

SLU women's soccer plays VCU

St. Louis University midfielder Hannah Larson passes the ball during their match against Virginia Commonwealth University on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Hermann Stadium. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

All games can be watched via online live stream on ESPN.com/watch for ESPN+ subscribers. 

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 1 seed St. Louis vs. No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m. CT, Oct. 29

Match 2: No. 4 seed Davidson vs. No. 5 seed Duquesne, 6 p.m. CT, Oct. 28

Match 3: No. 2 seed Dayton vs. No. 7 seed UMass, 6 p.m. CT, Oct. 28

Match 4: No. 3 seed VCU vs. No. 6 seed St. Joe's, 6 p.m. CT, Oct. 28

Semifinals

Match 5: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, TBA, Nov. 2

Match 6: Third highest remaining seed at Second highest remaining seed, TBA, Nov. 2

Championship

Match 7: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, TBA, Nov. 6

SLU women's soccer plays VCU

St. Louis University teammates high-five each other before their match against Virginia Commonwealth University on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Hermann Stadium. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

In the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament championship game, No. 3 seed St. Louis defeated No. 4 seed UMass 4-1 in Dayton, Ohio, to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Could St. Louisan Jayson Tatum win NBA MVP this season?​​

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News