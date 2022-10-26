2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament bracket, schedule, game times

The 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place Oct. 28-Nov. 6 at campus sites.

The single-elimination tournament starts Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. CT with a trio of games at No. 2 seed Dayton, No. 3 seed VCU and No. 4 seed Davidson.

No. 1-seeded St. Louis opens the tournament vs. No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be played at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis.

The 2022 A-10 Conference Tournament concludes with the championship game at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the campus of the highest remaining seed.

2022 A-10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament printable bracket.

2022 A-10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament schedule

All games can be watched via online live stream on ESPN.com/watch for ESPN+ subscribers.

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 1 seed St. Louis vs. No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m. CT, Oct. 29

Match 2: No. 4 seed Davidson vs. No. 5 seed Duquesne, 6 p.m. CT, Oct. 28

Match 3: No. 2 seed Dayton vs. No. 7 seed UMass, 6 p.m. CT, Oct. 28

Match 4: No. 3 seed VCU vs. No. 6 seed St. Joe's, 6 p.m. CT, Oct. 28

Semifinals

Match 5: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, TBA, Nov. 2

Match 6: Third highest remaining seed at Second highest remaining seed, TBA, Nov. 2

Championship

Match 7: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, TBA, Nov. 6

In the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Soccer Tournament championship game, No. 3 seed St. Louis defeated No. 4 seed UMass 4-1 in Dayton, Ohio, to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.