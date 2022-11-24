2022 Gulf Coast Showcase women's basketball tournament bracket, schedule, game times

The 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase women's college basketball tournament is scheduled to take place Nov. 25-27 in Estero, Florida. Games are being played at Hertz Arena.
Women's basketball teams in the event are Air Force, No. 21-ranked Baylor, Belmont, Georgia Tech, No. 22 Michigan, St. Louis, South Florida, and No. 23 Villanova.
The eight-team tournament starts with Baylor vs. the SLU Billikens at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 25. The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27.
All games from the tournament are available to live stream at FloHoops.com.
2022 Gulf Coast Showcase women's basketball tournament bracket, schedule
People are also reading…
Friday, Nov. 25
Game 1: Baylor vs. St. Louis, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET
Game 4: Georgia Tech vs. South Florida, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 26
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, Nov. 27
Seventh-place game: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET
Fifth-place game: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET
Third-place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET
Championship game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET
In 2021, Iowa State captured the Gulf Coast Showcase women's basketball tournament championship. Iowa State defeated UMass 76-71 in the title game.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.