2022 Gulf Coast Showcase women's basketball tournament bracket, schedule, game times

  • 0

The 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase women's college basketball tournament is scheduled to take place Nov. 25-27 in Estero, Florida. Games are being played at Hertz Arena. 

Women's basketball teams in the event are Air Force, No. 21-ranked Baylor, Belmont, Georgia Tech, No. 22 Michigan, St. Louis, South Florida, and No. 23 Villanova. 

The eight-team tournament starts with Baylor vs. the SLU Billikens at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 25. The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27. 

All games from the tournament are available to live stream at FloHoops.com.

2022 Gulf Coast Showcase women's basketball tournament bracket, schedule

SLU women's basketball plays SIUE in home opener

St. Louis University guard Camree Clegg, 2, celebrates after forcing an early timeout from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville during their game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

Friday, Nov. 25

Game 1: Baylor vs. St. Louis, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET

Game 2: Belmont vs. Villanova, 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET 

Game 3: Air Force vs. Michigan, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET 

Game 4: Georgia Tech vs. South Florida, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET 

Saturday, Nov. 26

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 27

Seventh-place game: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET

Fifth-place game: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET

Third-place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET

Championship game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET 

In 2021, Iowa State captured the Gulf Coast Showcase women's basketball tournament championship. Iowa State defeated UMass 76-71 in the title game. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

