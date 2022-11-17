2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV

The 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament is scheduled to take place Nov. 19-20 in Uncasville, Connecticut, at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The four-team tournament includes the men's college basketball teams from Maryland, the Miami Hurricanes, Providence, and St. Louis.

Maryland and the SLU Billikens are scheduled to meet in the opening game of the tournament at noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19.

All games in the tournament are available via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.

2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament bracket, schedule

Saturday, Nov. 19

Game 1: Maryland vs. SLU Billikens, noon CT/1 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

Game 2: Miami Hurricanes vs. Providence, 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

Sunday, Nov. 20

Championship game: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon CT/1 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2

Consolation game: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

How to watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on DirecTV, Dish Network

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

On DirecTV, ESPNEWS is channel 207. On Dish, ESPNEWS is channel 142.

In 2021, Purdue won the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Purdue defeated Villanova 80-74 in the championship game.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.