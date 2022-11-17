 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV

Memphis Tigers vs St. Louis Billikens

St. Louis Billikens guard Gibson Jimerson (24) dribbles past Memphis Tigers guard Keonte Kennedy (1) in the second half during a men's basketball game between the Memphis Tigers and St. Louis Billikens at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament is scheduled to take place Nov. 19-20 in Uncasville, Connecticut, at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The four-team tournament includes the men's college basketball teams from Maryland, the Miami Hurricanes, Providence, and St. Louis. 

Maryland and the SLU Billikens are scheduled to meet in the opening game of the tournament at noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19.

All games in the tournament are available via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.

2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament bracket, schedule

Miami Media Day Basketball

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga speaks during the school's NCAA college basketball media day, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Saturday, Nov. 19

Game 1: Maryland vs. SLU Billikens, noon CT/1 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

Game 2: Miami Hurricanes vs. Providence, 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS 

Sunday, Nov. 20

Championship game: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon CT/1 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2

Consolation game: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

How to watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on DirecTV, Dish Network

Niagara Maryland Basketball

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) gets past the Niagara defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in College Park, Md. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP)

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

On DirecTV, ESPNEWS is channel 207. On Dish, ESPNEWS is channel 142.

In 2021, Purdue won the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Purdue defeated Villanova 80-74 in the championship game. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

