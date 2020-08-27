50 years ago: The birth of Billikens hockey

For the decade of the 1970s, the St. Louis University hockey team played at The Arena before some of the biggest and most passionate crowds in the NCAA. Bill Selman coached all nine seasons, beginning in 1970. His three top players were all drafted by NHL teams: Defenseman Mario Faubert, goalie Lindsay Middlebrook and center Mike Krushelnyski. By the end of the decade, budget challenges forced the school to choose between hockey and basketball. The era of Billikens hockey was over.
Here is how the Post-Dispatch covered the launch of the team on Aug. 27, 1970.
College hockey prospects are a little hard to pin down.
Bill Selman, who will coach St. Louis University's first ice hockey team in 29 years, was asked how many boys he expects to be on hand when the Billikens start practice. "Between 20 and 26," said Selman. "Well, 18 for sure."
"The problem is that the NCAA rules on letters-of-intent aren't any concern of the Canadian Junior A leagues, and they are our chief rivals in recruiting."
All of the players signed up by St. Louis U. will be freshmen.
"I expect to have a number of boys enroll and come out for the team without any promise of financial aid," Selman said. "They'll do that because we are in our first year with the sport and they know they'll only have to beat out other freshmen for varsity jobs."
The Billiken hockey team will open a 10-game schedule with a home contest against Ohio State on Friday Nov. 13 and will meet the Buckeyes again Nov. 15. The Friday-Sunday pattern generally will be followed.
All 18 home games and the tournament Dec. 27-28 will be played at The Arena.
Athletic director Larry Albus said that adult ticket prices would be $3.50, $3 and $2.
Selman coached the Minnesota-Duluth team the last two seasons and for the two campaigns before that he directed the North Dakota University team. Despite the uncertainty about a few of his candidates, Selman is confident that he will have a squad of speedy, experienced hockey players.
"People in Canada know about St. Louis U. and its hockey program," said the coach, "because during one of the Stanley Cup broadcasts on radio they heard Larry Albus talk about it."
That made recruiting easier.
"People used to ask me, 'Where's Duluth?' " said Selman. "But they know where St. Louis is. And the fact that the Blues and the baseball and football Cardinals play here also helped."
Albus said that a "Faceoff Club" soon would be organized for St. Louis U. hockey followers. Luncheons on the Saturdays between the Friday-Sunday games will be one of the activities. Albus also announced that season tickets for "pre-college" fans, which would include all youngsters of less than college age, will be sold for $15.
The question of cheerleaders was brought up. "Yes, we'll have them," replied Albus. "But I don't know if we have any yet who can skate."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!