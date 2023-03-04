The St. Louis Billikens and UMass women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game on Sunday, March 5 in Wilmington, Delaware.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

No. 1-seeded UMass enters the matchup 26-5 overall. Most recently, UMass defeated No. 5 seed Richmond 80-60 on Saturday in the A-10 tournament semifinals.

No. 3 seed St. Louis comes into the contest 16-17 overall. On Saturday, SLU beat No. 2 seed Rhode Island 59-56 in an A-10 tournament semifinal.

Earlier this season, SLU beat UMass 77-75 on Feb. 22 in St. Louis during their only regular season game.

A-10 championship game: How to watch UMass vs. SLU women's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Sunday, March 5

Location: CHASE Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play) and Mike Thibault (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Rebecca Tillett is the St. Louis Billikens women's basketball head coach. Tory Verdi is the UMass women's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.