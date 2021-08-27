A look back at the birth of Billikens hockey

For the decade of the 1970s, the St. Louis University hockey team played at The Arena before some of the biggest and most passionate crowds in the NCAA. Bill Selman coached all nine seasons, beginning in 1970. His three top players were all drafted by NHL teams: Defenseman Mario Faubert, goalie Lindsay Middlebrook and center Mike Krushelnyski. By the end of the decade, budget challenges forced the school to choose between hockey and basketball. The era of Billikens hockey was over.

Here is how the Post-Dispatch covered the launch of the team on Aug. 27, 1970.

College hockey prospects are a little hard to pin down.

Bill Selman, who will coach St. Louis University's first ice hockey team in 29 years, was asked how many boys he expects to be on hand when the Billikens start practice. "Between 20 and 26," said Selman. "Well, 18 for sure."

"The problem is that the NCAA rules on letters-of-intent aren't any concern of the Canadian Junior A leagues, and they are our chief rivals in recruiting."

All of the players signed up by St. Louis U. will be freshmen.