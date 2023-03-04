The 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball tournament is scheduled to take place March 7-12 in Brooklyn, New York. Games are being played at the Barclays Center.

No games are scheduled to be played Friday, March 10.

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start with the No. 12 seed vs. the No. 13 seed at 10:30 a.m. CT/11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7.

The 2023 A-10 men's basketball tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12.

The winner of the A-10 tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

2023 A-10 basketball tournament bracket

Click here for the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference basketball tournament printable bracket.

2023 A-10 basketball tournament schedule

Tuesday, March 7

First round

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 10:30 a.m. CT/11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wednesday, March 8

Second round

Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 10:30 a.m. CT/11:30 a.m. ET, USA Network

Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 1 seed VCU vs. Game 4 winner, 10:30 a.m. CT/11:30 a.m. ET, USA Network

Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network

Saturday, March 11

Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon CT/1 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Sunday, March 12

Championship game

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, noon CT/1 p.m. ET, CBS

How to watch the 2023 A-10 basketball tournament

On DirecTV, USA Network is channel 242. On Dish, USA Network is channel 105.

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

First round games can be watched via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.

Second round and quarterfinal games can be watched via online live stream at USAnetwork.com/live.

Semifinal games can be watched via online live stream at CBSsports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network.

The championship game can be live streamed on CBSsports.com/watch.

Richmond won the 2022 Atlantic 10 men's basketball tournament. As the No. 6 seed, Richmond beat No. 1-seeded Davidson 64-62 in the championship game.

