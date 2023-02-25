The 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place March 1-5 in Wilmington, Delaware. Games are being played at Chase Fieldhouse.

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start with the No. 12 seed vs. the No. 13 seed at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Wednesday, March 1.

The 2023 A-10 Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Sunday, March 5. The title game is set to be broadcast on ESPNU.

The winner of the A-10 Tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

2023 A-10 Women's Basketball Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.

2023 A-10 Women's Basketball Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 1

First round

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 11 a.m. CT/noon ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed Loyola Chicago, 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 2

Second round

Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner, 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, March 4

Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Sunday, March 5

Championship Game

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m. CT/noon ET, ESPNU

How to watch the 2023 A-10 Women's Basketball Tournament on DirecTV, Dish Network

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Semifinals games can be live streamed on CBSSports.com/watch.

All games outside of the semifinals can be watched via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.

UMass won the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Basketball Tournament. As a No. 3 seed, UMass beat No. 1 seed Dayton 62-56 on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

