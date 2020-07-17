A-10 Conference, SLU to postpone fall sports until the spring

The Atlantic 10 announced Friday that all fall sports will be postponed until the spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak, although the league did agree to re-visit the decision in mid-September, allowing for a possible shortened schedule.

At St. Louis University, the decision will impact men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cross country and swimming and diving. Out-of-season games for softball and baseball also will be impacted.

The conference agreed to have a “look-in window” in September to gauge the possibility of playing games “if the COVID risk has substantially been reduced.”

“If COVID-19 risk levels do not improve, the teams and student-athletes will continue training and practicing while attending classes and prepare for a spring 2021 competitive schedule,” the statement said.

The conference plans to move ahead with the start of the basketball season in November but added “it would be premature to make decisions on their competitive schedules at this date.”

