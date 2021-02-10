All players in uniform after Billikens banged up vs. Bonnies

St. Louis University coach Travis Ford seemed unsure Tuesday if all of his players would be available for tonight’s game against Rhode Island, but everyone was on the court for the initial warmup more than an hour before tip-off at Chaifetz Arena.

Players went through shooting and stretching with all scholarship and walk-on roster members in full participation. Everyone is in uniform for the game.

SLU is coming off of its first Atlantic 10 win and is 1-2 in conference and 8-3 overall. Rhode Island is 6-7 and 9-11.

Ford didn’t name names, but he said some guys were banged up in the win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday. Javonte Perkins and Demarius Jacobs were those that appeared hobbled at times during the game.

“We’ll see,” Ford said. “I’d say everybody will dress out we’re still seeing on a couple of guys. … Everybody will be ready to go. How much they can play, I don’t know yet.”

