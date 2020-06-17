You are the owner of this article.
Bailey leaving SLU staff for South Carolina
Billikens 55, Fordham 39

St. Louis University basketball coach Travis Ford manages from the sidelines on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in a game against Fordham University at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. (Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

Will Bailey, an assistant on coach Travis Ford’s staff at St. Louis University for four seasons, has been hired to join the staff at South Carolina.

Coach Frank Martin announced the hire Wednesday morning.

Bailey is the second assistant to leave SLU in the last two years. Van Macon departed for St. John’s for the 2019-20 season and was replaced by Ford Stuen.

Bailey moves to the Southeastern Conference after spending the last 10 seasons in the Atlantic 10, including six at La Salle.

He was credited with helping Javon Bess develop into an offensive threat and defensive player of the year in the A-10.

