Billiken basketball players cleared to return for workouts

St. Louis University will begin allowing players on the men’s basketball team to return to campus Wednesday, paving the way for the start of voluntary workouts in small groups.
It is the first phase of a plan that athletics director Chris May said will see the return of most of the men’s team by the end of June, followed by the women’s basketball team in mid-July and fall sports athletes on Aug. 1. All other athletes will return when school starts.
May said players housed on campus will not have roommates, at least for the time being. They will be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to work out in groups of no more than four.
“We’re excited and the kids have wanted to come back, so first and foremost we had to make sure they’re safe and have protections,” May said. “We feel good that we have those.
The initial group is expected to include Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French, Terrence Hargrove Jr., Yuri Collins, Javonte Perkins, Demarius Jacobs and Jimmy Bell Jr. Others will begin arriving next week.
All men’s basketball players are expected on campus by the end of June with the exception of Andre Lorenttson, who is at home in Sweden, and Marten Linssen, who is in Germany. The international athletes face potential travel challenges that are being worked out, May said.
“We have a ways to go with those guys,” he said.
Players will have to schedule workouts in the SLU facilities. They will have access to athletic trainer Jonathan Burch and director of sports performance Robb Hornett. They will be monitored each day before training in the gym or weight room.
The players last saw each other March 12 when they returned to their homes after cancellation of the Atlantic 10 tournament in Brooklyn.
Coaches have not yet been cleared to return to their offices at the Chaifetz Arena facility.
