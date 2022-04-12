 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coach who took Longwood to NCAA tourney gets SLU women's job

Former CEO, law firm partner has Longwood hoops on the rise

FILE - Longwood head coach Rebecca Tillett, right, gets a celebratory hug from a player after an NCAA college basketball game against Campbell for the championship of the Big South Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Longwood University men's and women's basketball teams are on the road to making Farmville more than just a sleepy little town in central Virginia known for its massive furniture warehouses. Both the teams are set to make their NCAA Tournament debuts. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)

 Rusty Jones

Rebecca Tillett, who led Longwood to its first NCAA Tournament last month, has been named women’s basketball coach at St. Louis University.

Tillett spent four seasons as coach at Longwood in Virginia, improving from 3-27 her first season to 21-11 in 2021-22. The team won an NCAA play-in game over Mount Saint Mary’s before losing to No. 1 seed North Carolina State 96-68.

Longwood had a record of 50-67 under Tillett, who improved the team’s mark each season. The Lancers improved from 2-16 in the Big South her first year to 15-3 and had an overall conference record of 37-37.

She built the talent level at Longwood to include two first-team all-conference players last season, including the Big South player of the year, along with a member of the all-freshman team.

Tillett previously was the associate coach at Navy. She also spent 15 years at Virginia high schools, building a 166-72 record.

When she arrived at Longwood, the program had produced a record of 31-119 in the five previous seasons. The Lancers started at the Division I level the 2007-08 season.

