Collins makes A-10 first team, all-defensive; Jimerson is third team

SLU beats St. Joseph's 72-61

Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) steals the ball from Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half action in a game between the St. Louis University Billikens and the St. Joseph's Hawks on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis University guard Yuri Collins, the national leader in assists, was named to the Atlantic 10 first team team and all-defensive team, the league announced Tuesday.

Also earning postseason honors were Gibson Jimerson, who made the third team and all-academic team, and Fred Thatch Jr., who is on the all-academic team.

Collins is averaging eight assists and set SLU records this season for assists in a game with 19, in a season (248) and in a career (535). The sophomore also averages 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Jimerson emerged as SLU’s leading scorer this season, averaging 16.2 points. He has made 41.5% of his 3-pointers but has developed his game to score in a variety of ways. He leads the team with 111 free-throw attempts.

Thatch is a sophomore athletically but already has earned his undergraduate degree and MBA. He plans to use his final two years of eligibility to pursue a PhD.

