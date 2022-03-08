Collins makes A-10 first team, all-defensive; Jimerson is third team

St. Louis University guard Yuri Collins, the national leader in assists, was named to the Atlantic 10 first team team and all-defensive team, the league announced Tuesday.

Also earning postseason honors were Gibson Jimerson, who made the third team and all-academic team, and Fred Thatch Jr., who is on the all-academic team.

Collins is averaging eight assists and set SLU records this season for assists in a game with 19, in a season (248) and in a career (535). The sophomore also averages 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Jimerson emerged as SLU’s leading scorer this season, averaging 16.2 points. He has made 41.5% of his 3-pointers but has developed his game to score in a variety of ways. He leads the team with 111 free-throw attempts.

Thatch is a sophomore athletically but already has earned his undergraduate degree and MBA. He plans to use his final two years of eligibility to pursue a PhD.

